DK Shivakumar Blames BJP's 'Disasters' For State's Financial Woes

“Yediyurappa started works beyond the budget. It is because of such disasters of BJP governments that the finance department has written to us,” said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Karnataka CM was responding to media queries near the KHB helipad at Hanur in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday.

CM on Contractor Dues and Commission Allegations

When asked about the contractors' letter alleging non-release of more than Rs 30,000 crore, he said,“Works given during Yediyurappa's government are getting completed, and bills have to be given. I will think about it. Contractors have to survive. So I will think about it soon.”

When asked about the allegation by the Contractors Association President that percentage commission is still being demanded, he said,“Let him submit an affidavit. It will be investigated.”

On Policy and Administrative Matters

When asked about the foundation laying for the Rs 490 crore irrigation project, he said,“This issue has to be discussed in the cabinet meeting. There are many committees; it has to be discussed there too. Then permission has to be obtained from the boards, cabinet approval has to be obtained, and tenders have to be called. After that, work will be started. There are due procedures for it.”

When asked about BR Patil writing to Rahul Gandhi to scrap the BJP government's amendment to the Land Reforms Act, he said,“This matter will be examined.”

When asked about caste certificates being sought during re-verification of Gruhalakshmi scheme beneficiaries, he said,“We have prepared a new application because people from outside the state are availing the scheme here. Those who are our voters and eligible will be considered. We have not yet distributed the re-verification applications.”

When asked that a resolution to scrap SIR has been taken in the CWC meeting, he said,“Leave aside our opposition, even two other commissioners appointed by the Modi government have raised dissent over some decisions. The Commission is not functioning democratically. It is known that mistakes have happened here. There is an attempt to snatch away the voting rights of the poor and minorities. Our fight against this will continue.”

'Chamarajanagar is a dear place'

“Chamarajanagar is a dear place to me. It shares a border with my constituency. It is a green valley; people here are hardworking. Agriculture is their life. It is a holy land that has given shelter to all sections of people. It is the land of the history of Male Mahadeshwara. It is a cultural asset for this region. It is the belief of the people of this region. Thousands of people from my constituency cross the Kaveri River on foot and come to this religious centre with devotion,” he said.

“There are Biligiri Rangana Betta, Gopalaswamy Betta, and Siddappaji temples. I have walked to Siddappaji temple. It is a tradition of our family to perform pooja to Siddappaji every year after Sankranti. We have property there, and there is a thought of building a community hall there. There is a feeling that this is a backward region. That is why our government under Siddaramaiah held a special cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills and made many announcements. For irrigation development also, works have been taken up in all constituencies this year. I have come to start development works,” he said.

On Party Activities

When asked about the Congress party's yatra from Shikaripura, he said,“Hariprasad is doing this yatra for party organisation. Bharat Jodo belongs to Rahul Gandhi. In its memory, our President has chalked out a programme.” (ANI)

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