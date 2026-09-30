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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Down After Shehzad Calls Her 'Gold Digger'
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heated exchange between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shehzad Poonawalla on the reality show 'Rise and Fall Season 2' has turned into a fresh war of words, with the actress breaking down after being called a 'gold digger'. In a recent episode, Priyanka had apparently taken a dig at Shehzad while speaking to fellow contestant Raj Grover. However, Shehzad was quick to respond with a remark of his own, leaving the contestants caught in an uncomfortable exchange. During their conversation, Priyanka teased Raj about Shehzad, asking,“Have you heard of a manchild? Have you seen one? Should I show you?” Shehzad responded with a sharp remark, saying,“Have you heard of a gold digger? Gold diggers are very common.” Raj appeared confused by the exchange and questioned the meaning of Shehzad's comment, saying,“Gold digger doesn't even make sense here.”
Priyanka Breaks Down, Defends 'Self-Made' StatusThe remark, however, seemed to have upset Priyanka. While speaking to actress Swara Bhasker, she recalled the incident and said she now understood how Swara must have felt when Shehzad had targeted her. Priyanka later broke down while speaking about her responsibilities towards her family and the people who work for her. Defending herself against the 'gold digger' tag, she said that she had worked hard to build her life and support those around her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player by Prime Video (@mxbyprimevideo) Talking about educating her six siblings, helping them get married and build their homes, and supporting her sister's children and her driver's child, Priyanka said,“I have six siblings, and I have educated all six of them, got them married and helped them build their homes. The sister who is here with me, I have also taken care of her children's education. I have paid for my driver's child's education and looked after my entire staff. And you call me a gold digger? I am a self-made woman.”
Shehzad Poonawalla Hits BackShe also questioned Shehzad's intentions, while he maintained that Priyanka was playing the victim card and looking for reasons to argue. Speaking to fellow contestant Irina Rudakova, Shehzad said,“My concern is that she is not a stable person; she makes unstable allegations”. Later, Shehzad appeared to draw a line under the argument, saying he did not want the dispute to continue beyond a certain point.“I am not a bad guy, I'm a decent human being chalo game mein jo bhi hai woh hai, but beyond a certain point there is just so much I can do.... I am done. I don't want to get into this shit where people are saying all this kind of rubbish stuff, which is beyond me to tackle,” he said.
Tension Mounts on 'Rise and Fall Season 2'The latest exchange has added to the ongoing tension between the two contestants on the show. Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Rise and Fall Season 2' is hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show streams for free on Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 noon. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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