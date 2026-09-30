Dhirendra Ojha Gets One-Year Extension As PIB Principal Director General

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-employment of senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Dhirendra Ojha as Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on a contract basis for a period of one year, according to an official notification issued here on Wednesday. His re-employment will take effect from October 1, 2026, extending beyond his superannuation on September 30, 2026, up to September 30, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the re-employment of Shri Dhirendra Ojha as Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB), on a contract basis, for a period of one year beyond his superannuation on 30.09.2026, i.e. w.e.f. 01.10.2026 up to 30.09.2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, keeping the Recruitment Rules (RRs) in abeyance," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

ACC clears upgradation for Pragya Paliwal Gaur

In the same order, the ACC also cleared the temporary upgradation of one Director General (DG) level post to the Principal Director General (Pr. DG) level as a measure personal to senior officer Pragya Paliwal Gaur.

"Temporary upgradation of 01 Director General (DG) level post [Selection Grade in Level 15 of the Pay Matrix] to Principal Director General (Pr. DG) level post [Higher (Apex) Grade in Level 17 of the Pay Matrix] as a measure personal to Pragya Paliwal Gaur, with effect from the date of joining the post and up to the date of her attaining the age of superannuation on 31.07.2027," the order stated. (ANI)

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