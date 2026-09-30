Kareena Kapoor Hosts Mira Rajput On Her Show Fans Call It Unexpected

Kareena and Mira's Unexpected Collaboration

Expect the unexpected! Bollywood celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor recently met with each other and indulged in a candid conversation for the new season of Bebo's 'What Women Want'. On Tuesday, Kareena shared a picture with Mira from the sets, praising her warmth and loveliness. "The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today," Kareena captioned the post. Mira reshared the story and thanked her for inviting her to the show. She also posted some pictures on her feed.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput shared pictures from their meeting, social media users were pleasantly surprised to see the two together. Many reacted with hilarious comments, but all in good spirit, appreciating the unexpected interaction between them. The surprise stemmed from the fact that Mira is married to Shahid Kapoor, who previously dated Kareena years ago. "Wow! We didn't see this coming but we are excited," a fan commented. "TBH, this collaboration was NOT on my bingo card for life," another user wrote. In the new season of the show, Kareena will also be seen interacting with Maheep Kapoor, Ali Fazal, and Bhavna Pandey.

Kareena on Her New Film 'Daayra'

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kareena was recently seen headlining investigative drama 'Daayra'. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events."

Navigating Moral Ambiguity

Recently, at a press meet in Delhi, Kareena opened up about navigating the moral conflict between law and justice while portraying police officer Ajooni in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', saying the film explores a space where the truth is not always simply black and white.

“It was difficult for me also to stay on track with Ajooni because there is always going to be a conflict. I'm sure as a director Meghna felt that while writing it, I'm sure Prithviraj's character, Raman, has felt that. So, it is very difficult,” she added while speaking to the media.

Kareena said that while she personally prefers to see things in clear terms, 'Daayra' operates in a morally ambiguous space.

“But as a person, I walk the straight line. I like to believe in life that it's black and white. But in the film, it is grey. That is for sure,” she said.

A Different Kind of Cop

In 'Daayra', Kareena plays Ajooni, a police officer whose approach to justice is rooted in law and procedure. The character is also a departure from the conventional portrayal of female police officers on screen, with Kareena describing Ajooni as feminine, calm and stern rather than an action-oriented cop.

“There has traditionally been a stereotypical format for female cops where she has to be butch, walk in a certain masculine way, and pick up a gun to do high-octane action,” Kareena said. (ANI)

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