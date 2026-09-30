Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Completes Special Campaign 6 Prep Phase

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has completed the Preparatory Phase of Special Campaign 6 with focused efforts towards cleanliness, efficient record management, disposal of pending matters and strengthening of sustainable practices in the Ministry.

Preparatory Phase of Special Campaign 6 Completed

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the Preparatory Phase, the Ministry undertook a comprehensive review of records, pending matters and other items identified for disposal. 134 physical files and 80 e-files have been identified for review as part of the campaign. The Ministry has also identified a large number of e-waste items for disposal under the campaign.

The exercise has been undertaken with a view to ensuring systematic disposal, better utilisation of office space and greater efficiency in day-to-day functioning.

The Ministry continues to promote digital and paperless functioning through various e-governance platforms, thereby reducing dependence on physical records and facilitating streamlined administrative processes.

Implementation Phase and Ongoing Commitment

The Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 6 will commence from 2nd October and continue till 31st October 2026. During this phase, the Ministry will work towards achieving the identified targets, along with further strengthening of cleanliness, record management and workplace efficiency.

The Ministry remains committed to institutionalising Swachhata, efficiency and sustainable work practices in its functioning, as per the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Ministry Celebrates Hindi Pakhwada

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also celebrated Hindi Pakhwada(Hindi Fortnight) with great enthusiasm from September 14 to 30, 2026. On Hindi Diwas (September 14, 2026), a message of felicitation was issued by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs.

During the fortnight, the ministry organized various competitions, including Hindi typing, Hindi dictation, quizzes, Hindi noting and drafting, translation, and essay/poetry writing. Officials participated actively in these competitions.

During the closing ceremony organised on September 30, 2026, the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs motivated the employees to dispose their official tasks in Hindi. He emphasized that efforts to work in Hindi should not be limited only to the Hindi Fortnight but should continue throughout the year.

According to the release, the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in his address stated that the government's policy is not limited just to preserving the language, but aims to connect it with the mainstream of governance, administration, science, and modern technology. He urged the use of simple Hindi, noting that the simpler and more comprehensible a language is, the more effective it will be. (ANI)

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