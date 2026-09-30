POCSO Verdict: Father Gets 63-Year Jail Term For Assaulting Daughter!

Kalpetta: A fast track court here gave a massive 63-year jail term to a father for sexually assaulting his minor daughter. The court also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 3,15,000. Kalpetta Fast Track Court Judge K.R. Krishnakumar delivered this strict punishment. The police had registered this case under the Thondernad station limits.

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The judge convicted the accused under strict sections of the IPC, the POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act. The shocking incident happened in 2023. The man brutally assaulted his underage daughter. He also threatened the girl with severe harm if she told anyone about the abuse.

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Former Vellamunda station SHO K. Rajeev Kumar arrested the accused. He conducted the initial investigation. Thondernad station inspector SHO E. Shaiju took over the case later. Inspector Shaiju completed the probe and filed the charge sheet in court. Public Prosecutor G. Babitha represented the prosecution during the trial.