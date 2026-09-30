'Part Of History': UAE Residents, Tourists Take Etihad Rail's First Dubai-Abu Dhabi Trip

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From long-time UAE residents who wanted to enjoy the train experience to employees who were looking to get to work, the first Etihad Rail passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi saw a wide range of passengers. On Wednesday, at exactly 6:14am, the first passenger train between the two emirates was flagged off, carrying a good mix of tourists and residents.

Greek tourists Anna Charalampous and Mahi Paparvaniti are visiting the UAE for just five days. When they heard about the first train, they seized the chance for a day trip to the capital. "We decided to take the first train at 6:14 and then explore Abu Dhabi," said Anna. "We are booked to come back on the last train." The friends fly back to Athens tomorrow. "The train just came at the right time for us."

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The journey took approximately one hour and four minutes to complete. There were two trains in the morning from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, within one hour of each other. The first train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai arrived at Platform 1 of the Al Yalayis station at 7:53am.

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Siblings Mehreen and Zayaan skipped school to take the first train. "We had to wake up earlier than for school," said Mehreen. "But it was worth it. It felt good to be part of history." Zayaan's favourite part was watching the sunrise from the train - and trying the karak. "I heard Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said it was the best karak," he said. "It was really yummy."

On Tuesday, Chef Maitha Warshaw told Khaleej Times that the menu on board the train was designed to showcase Emirati flavours and promote local farmers.

First train rides and family experiences

For Indian expats Shibin and Shahana, it was a very special train ride. It was their six-month-old daughter Aala's first train ride.“We are very happy that her first train experience is in Dubai,” said Shibin. The family took the first train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

All passengers on the first day's trains were served complimentary meals. Usually these are available for purchase in the Comfort class.

Friends Ninu and Tayyaba took the 7:14am train to Abu Dhabi. For Indian expat Tayyaba, this train ride is the first one she is taking in over 30 years.“I used to love going on the train in India but I haven't been in one since 1993,” she said.“I have been waiting to ride the train from Dubai since it was announced.” She said that she booked the ticket as soon as sales opened.

The pair was picked up by their friend in Abu Dhabi.“We spent a few hours visiting some of our friends before catching the afternoon train back to Dubai,” said Ninu.

Meanwhile, Sharjah resident Wajahat Rizvi surprised his family with news of the trip late the night before. The Indian expat, a UAE resident for over 20 years, wanted his children to experience rail travel in the Emirates. "The kids have exams going on," he said. "Luckily, today they have a break, so we decided to make the trip to Abu Dhabi."

The family left their home in Sharjah's Taawun area at 5:15am. "We have construction going on and I didn't want to get stuck in traffic," he said. "We will return today itself because the kids have to study."

As passenger trains start their regular service across four stations in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Fujairah. This is a landmark moment in the UAE's public transport landscape. For hundreds of travelers, this could become a new way of moving around, visiting family and even going to work.

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