Kenya, Arab League Strengthen Africamiddle East Diplomatic Cooperation Through Training

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The League of Arab States and the Foreign Service Academy have reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Africa and the Middle East, with a focus on strengthening cooperation through technical assistance, knowledge exchange and institutional capacity building.

The five-day programme, co-hosted by the League of Arab States Mission in Nairobi and the Foreign Service Academy, opened on Monday, 28 September 2026, bringing together diplomats and foreign policy practitioners for the second edition of the“Diplomacy in the Middle East Region” training programme, running until 2 October.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Deputy Director-General and Head of Policy, Research and Strategic Analysis, Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha, appreciated the League of Arab States for its continued collaboration, noting the importance of deepening regional expertise in support of effective diplomatic engagement.

Mr. Mustapha underscored the value of understanding the Middle East through its historical, social, cultural, political and economic experiences, and encouraged participants to use the training to broaden their knowledge of the region and better understand the geopolitical dynamics shaping it.

The programme provides a platform for participants to exchange experiences and perspectives, engage in substantive discussions and explore diplomatic approaches that can contribute to greater understanding and cooperation between Africa and the Middle East.

The training also draws on the institutional and regional experience of the League of Arab States, established in 1945, providing participants with insights into the political, economic, social and cultural dynamics shaping the region.

Technical assistance and institutional development also featured prominently, with participants recognising the role of capacity building in strengthening diplomatic institutions and professional practice.

The opening ceremony further acknowledged the contribution of the Arab Fund for Technical Assistance for its continued support towards strengthening economic, human-resource and technical capacity across African countries.

The ceremony brought together Ambassador Ashraf Mowafi, former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Mrs. Sherin Imam, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Mission of the League of Arab States in Nairobi; and Mr. Abdinour Adem Nour, Deputy Head of the League of Arab States, alongside officials and participants from the Foreign Service Academy.

The second edition of the training underscores the sustained institutional partnership between the Foreign Service Academy and the League of Arab States, while strengthening regional expertise and supporting informed diplomatic engagement between Africa and the Middle East.

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