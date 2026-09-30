Russian Glide Bomb Strike In Kramatorsk Leaves Tree Injured, Destroys Social Aervices Office
"Today, September 30, at dawn, Russian forces launched a strike on Kramatorsk. As a result of the attack, the building of the Kramatorsk City Council's Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was destroyed," the statement said.
According to the report, three people were injured in a series of morning strikes on different parts of Kramatorsk - a man born in 1965 and women born in 1970 and 1989.Read also: Russians attack shopping center in Romny, Sumy region - media
In addition to the social protection department building, more than a dozen apartment buildings, four educational institutions and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
Honcharenko said that the Russian forces used 250- and 500-kilogram guided aerial bombs (KABs).
The sites of the strikes are still being inspected.
As previously reported, Russian forces struck a civilian truck with a drone in Kramatorsk, killing the driver.
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