Russian Glide Bomb Strike In Kramatorsk Leaves Tree Injured, Destroys Social Aervices Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, September 30, at dawn, Russian forces launched a strike on Kramatorsk. As a result of the attack, the building of the Kramatorsk City Council's Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population was destroyed," the statement said.

According to the report, three people were injured in a series of morning strikes on different parts of Kramatorsk - a man born in 1965 and women born in 1970 and 1989.

Russians attack shopping center in Romny, Sumy region - media

In addition to the social protection department building, more than a dozen apartment buildings, four educational institutions and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Honcharenko said that the Russian forces used 250- and 500-kilogram guided aerial bombs (KABs).

The sites of the strikes are still being inspected.

As previously reported, Russian forces struck a civilian truck with a drone in Kramatorsk, killing the driver.