Death Toll From Today's Russian Attack Rises To Seven, 24 Injured - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and briefed him on Russia's unabated drone terror and ballistic missile strikes. Since the start of the day alone, twenty-four people have been injured. Sadly, seven people have been killed, including a child," Zelensky said.

He also said that the conversation focused on Ukraine's needs for protection against what he described as this escalation, particularly air defense and support for F-16 aircraft.

Five killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks primarily targeting energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Region

"We are coordinating our steps and working to provide greater protection for people's lives and security. I thank the Prime Minister personally, as well as all of Norway, for the unwavering support," the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia's air attacks had killed five people, including one child, and injured 14 others across Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine