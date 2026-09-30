MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Intero Digital Featured on DesignRush to Share Why AI Search Recommends Competitors The August 2026 feature examines why AI search systems recommend some brands over others and how businesses can track visibility inside generated answers.

September 30, 2026 8:45 AM EDT | Source: DesignRush

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Digital marketing agency Intero Digital was featured in an August 2026 DesignRush interview examining how AI search systems recommend brands and how businesses can measure their visibility inside AI-generated answers.







Intero Digital's Christina Adame Shares Insights on AI Search Visibility in DesignRush Interview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The feature, "

Adame identified three factors that can influence AI visibility:

Content structure Third-party validation Topical authority

The feature examines how AI-generated answers can rely on different signals from traditional search results, including how a brand with a strong website can still receive less visibility in AI-generated recommendations when competitors have stronger coverage across external sources.

Adame also discusses ways businesses can track their presence in AI-generated answers, including monitoring citations, brand mentions, prompts, competitor recommendations, traffic, and conversions.

The feature covers several areas related to AI search visibility, including:

Clearly organized content and its role in AI search visibility. Third-party mentions and their influence on how brands appear in AI-generated answers. The role of expertise and credible information in AI search visibility. Ways businesses can monitor brand and competitor recommendations across customer queries. Metrics businesses can use to track visibility in AI-generated answers. Comparing brand and competitor mentions across consistent prompts.

The full article, " 53% Distrust AI Search as ChatGPT Recommends Competitors," is available on DesignRush at:.

About Intero Digital:

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions, including SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO), paid media, and content strategy, executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact:

Name: Jana Boone, SVP of Growth Enablement

Phone Number: (719) 725-6400

Email Address: ...

Company Website:

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: DesignRush