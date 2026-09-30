Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 16.5% CAGR Driven By Carbon Capture And Industrial Decarbonization Opportunities

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Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autothermal reforming blue hydrogen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for low-carbon hydrogen, refinery decarbonization, industrial emission reduction and the integration of carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities

Demand for scalable low-carbon hydrogen production is accelerating investment in autothermal reforming projects. The technology supports large-scale hydrogen output and high carbon capture rates, making it increasingly relevant to refineries, chemical manufacturers, steel producers and power generators seeking to reduce carbon intensity while continuing to use natural gas-based infrastructure.

Petroleum refineries represent a major application segment because of their substantial hydrogen requirements for desulfurization, hydrocracking and fuel processing. Chemical production also accounts for significant demand, particularly across ammonia, methanol and other hydrogen-based manufacturing processes.

Steel & metals applications are expected to record strong growth as producers evaluate low-carbon fuels and reducing agents. Power generation and transportation are also emerging as attractive markets, supported by expanding hydrogen use in clean power, fuel cells and low-carbon mobility.

Market Challenges

High capital requirements, volatile natural gas prices and the need for extensive carbon capture infrastructure may constrain market development. Limited CO2 transport and storage capacity can also affect project feasibility, particularly in regions without established carbon management networks.

Additional risks include regulatory uncertainty, methane leakage concerns and lengthy project approval processes. Successful project execution will depend on supportive policy frameworks, reliable feedstock access, carbon storage availability and long-term hydrogen offtake agreements.

Key Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market Trends

Large-scale blue hydrogen hubs connected to carbon capture and storage networks are becoming a central industry trend. Development activity is concentrated around industrial clusters, refinery hydrogen replacement, low-carbon ammonia production and clean fuel projects.

Technology providers are working to improve reformer efficiency, carbon capture performance and overall project economics. Energy companies, industrial gas suppliers and technology licensors are also forming partnerships to create integrated hydrogen production, transportation and carbon storage value chains. Investment is increasing across blue hydrogen plants, carbon capture facilities, hydrogen hubs and low-carbon ammonia projects.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds a significant position in the autothermal reforming blue hydrogen market due to its extensive refinery capacity, natural gas availability, established carbon capture projects and government-supported hydrogen hub development.

Europe is benefiting from industrial decarbonization targets, stringent emission policies and coordinated hydrogen infrastructure planning. Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong growth as refinery capacity, chemical manufacturing and hydrogen demand increase across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

The Middle East is developing into an important blue hydrogen production and export market, supported by abundant natural gas resources and large-scale energy investments. Latin America and Africa remain emerging markets with long-term potential as clean energy infrastructure and industrial decarbonization initiatives advance.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on reforming technology, carbon capture integration, hydrogen purity, energy efficiency, plant scale and production cost. Feedstock access, project partnerships, storage capacity and end-user offtake agreements are also important competitive factors.

Key companies operating in the market include Air Liquide, Air Products, Casale, CF Industries, Clariant AG, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Ineos, INPEX, Johnson Matthey, KBR, Linde, Petronas, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Sinopec, Technip Energies, Topsoe and TotalEnergies.

Market Segmentation



Petroleum refinery

Chemical

Steel & metals

Power generation

Transportation Others

Geographic Coverage: 2023 - 2033, US$ Million



North America: U.S., Canada and Rest of North America

UK and European Union: UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa: GCC, Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Historical and Forecast Period

The report analyzes the autothermal reforming blue hydrogen market from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and providing segment forecasts for 2025 to 2033. It includes quantitative estimates for individual market segments and geographic regions, supported by analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, emerging technologies, investment opportunities, industry strategies and relevant case studies.

Key Questions Addressed



Which factors are driving or restricting autothermal reforming blue hydrogen market growth?

Which applications and regions offer the strongest investment opportunities through 2033?

Which market segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR?

Which application currently holds the largest market share, and what supports its position?

How are low and middle-income economies investing in blue hydrogen infrastructure?

Which region represents the largest autothermal reforming blue hydrogen market?

What trends are influencing Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa? Which companies are leading the market, and what strategies are they using to strengthen their global presence?

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market

2.2. Global Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market Vendors

4. Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Petroleum refinery

5.3.2. Chemical

5.3.3. Steel & metals

5.3.4. Power generation

5.3.5. Transportation

5.3.6. Others

6. North America Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Analysis: By Application and Country, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Rest of North America

7. UK and European Union Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Analysis: By Application and Country, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.3. Spain

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. France

7.2.6. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Analysis: By Application and Country, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.2.1. China

8.2.2. Japan

8.2.3. India

8.2.4. Australia

8.2.5. South Korea

8.2.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Latin America Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Analysis: By Application and Country, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Mexico

9.2.3. Rest of Latin America

10. Middle East and Africa Autothermal Reforming Blue Hydrogen Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis: By Application and Region, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.2.1. GCC

10.2.2. Africa

10.2.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Profile Coverage

Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Air Liquide

11.3. Air Products

11.4. Casale

11.5. CF Industries

11.6. Clariant AG

11.7. Equinor

11.8. ExxonMobil

11.9. Ineos

11.10. INPEX

11.11. Johnson Matthey

11.12. KBR

11.13. Linde

11.14. Petronas

11.15. SABIC

11.16. Saudi Aramco

11.17. Shell

11.18. Sinopec

11.19. Technip Energies

11.20. Topsoe

11.21. TotalEnergies

11.22. Other Notable Players

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