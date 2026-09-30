Festi Hf.: Transactions In Relation To A Share Repurchase Programme - Week 40 End Of Buyback

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 40 2026, Festi purchased in total 210,555 own shares for total amount of 62,690,416 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 40 28.9.2026 11:03:11 52.531 300,0 15.759.300 40 28.9.2026 13:03:48 65 300,0 19.500 40 28.9.2026 13:59:20 21.935 300,0 6.580.500 40 29.9.2026 14:52:05 75.000 296,5 22.237.500 40 30.9.2026 10:35:11 61.024 296,5 18.093.616 210.555 62.690.416

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

The share buyback program has now been completed.

Before the purchase Festi held 6,468,309 own shares or 2.07% of issued shares. Festi bought in total 3,000,000 own shares for 921,620,519 ISK and holds today 6,678,864 own shares or 2.14% of issued shares.

This is an announcement of Festi's purchase of own shares in accordance with the buyback program announced on 1 July 2026 in an announcement to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of up to 3,000,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the issued share capital, provided that the total purchase price under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,000 million.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).