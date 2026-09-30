Data Center Chillers Market Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 AI And Hyperscale Demand Drives 9.5% CAGR And Efficient Cooling Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with modular chillers, magnetic bearings, free cooling, low-GWP refrigerants and AI controls that reduce energy, maintenance and expansion costs

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Chillers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center chillers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, supported by accelerating investment in hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers. Cloud computing, AI workloads, digital infrastructure development, and rising server density are increasing the need for reliable thermal management systems that protect uptime and support high-density IT environments.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

Growth in hyperscale and colocation capacity remains a primary market driver. Expanding cloud services, AI computing, edge computing, and data localization requirements are encouraging operators to deploy advanced cooling infrastructure. Higher rack heat loads are also increasing demand for chillers that provide stable temperature control, operational redundancy, and improved energy efficiency.

Data center operators are prioritizing systems that can lower power usage effectiveness, operating expenses, and cooling-related emissions. However, high installation costs, energy consumption, maintenance requirements, and the need for skilled servicing may constrain adoption. Water availability presents an additional challenge for water-cooled chillers in water-stressed regions, while evolving refrigerant regulations and the transition to low-GWP refrigerants may raise compliance and replacement costs.

Technology and Product Trends

Magnetic bearing chillers are expected to record strong growth due to their energy efficiency, lower noise levels, reduced friction, and limited mechanical wear. Other important data center cooling trends include hybrid systems, free cooling integration, AI-based cooling optimization, intelligent controls, and modular infrastructure designed for rapid capacity expansion.

By product, the market includes air-cooled chillers, water-cooled chillers, and glycol-cooled chillers. Water-cooled chillers account for a major share because of their cooling efficiency and suitability for large hyperscale and colocation facilities. Air-cooled chillers remain important in locations with limited water availability or requirements for simpler installation. Glycol-cooled chillers are used in outdoor installations, colder climates, and facilities requiring freeze protection.

By technology, the market covers scroll chillers, screw chillers, centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers, and magnetic bearing chillers. Centrifugal chillers hold a significant share in large-capacity applications, while screw chillers provide stable performance across medium and large facilities. Scroll chillers are commonly selected for smaller modular deployments. Absorption chillers serve specialized projects where waste heat or alternative energy sources are available.

Regional Data Center Chillers Market Outlook

North America represents a significant market due to hyperscale investment, established cloud infrastructure, and continued AI data center development. Europe is recording steady expansion as energy-efficiency regulations, low-carbon initiatives, and colocation projects influence cooling system procurement.

Asia Pacific is expected to deliver strong growth, led by data center construction in China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia. Increasing internet penetration, cloud adoption, and public and private investment in digital infrastructure are strengthening regional demand. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets supported by cloud expansion, smart city programs, and data localization policies.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on cooling performance, energy efficiency, uptime support, total cost of ownership, aftersales service, smart controls, and support for large-scale customers. Manufacturers are investing in magnetic bearing compressors, high-efficiency centrifugal systems, low-GWP refrigerants, integrated cooling platforms, free cooling capabilities, and digital monitoring solutions.

Key companies operating in the data center chillers market include Carrier Global, Daikin, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane Technologies, and Vertiv.

Historical and Forecast Coverage

The study analyzes market performance from 2023 to 2033, with 2024 used as the base year and forecasts covering 2025 to 2033. Quantitative estimates are provided for market segments and geographical regions, supported by qualitative analysis of competitive intelligence, micro and macro environment factors, emerging technologies, investment opportunities, strategic developments, and market trends.

Key Report Insights



Market forecasts and segment projections through 2033

Micro and macro environmental factors affecting market growth

High-growth products, technologies, deployment categories, and regions

Investment opportunities across developed and emerging economies

Competitive strategies used by leading data center chiller manufacturers Impact of AI workloads, cloud expansion, refrigerant regulations, and energy-efficiency targets

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Data Center Chillers Market

2.2. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Product, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Technology, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Cooling Capacity, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Data Center, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Data Center Size, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Deployment, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.8. Global Data Center Chillers Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.9. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Data Center Chillers Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Data Center Chillers Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Data Center Chillers Market Vendors

4. Data Center Chillers Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Data Center Chillers Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Data Center Chillers Market: By Product, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Air-cooled chillers

5.3.2. Water-cooled chillers

5.3.3. Glycol-cooled chillers

6. Data Center Chillers Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Scroll chillers

6.3.2. Screw chillers

6.3.3. Centrifugal chillers

6.3.4. Absorption chillers

6.3.5. Magnetic bearing chillers

7. Data Center Chillers Market: By Cooling Capacity, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. 500 kW

7.3.2. 500-1,000 kW

7.3.3. 1,000-2,000 kW

7.3.4. >2,000 kW

8. Data Center Chillers Market: By Data Center, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Hyperscale data centers

8.3.2. Colocation data centers

8.3.3. Enterprise data centers

8.3.4. Edge data centers

9. Data Center Chillers Market: By Data Center Size, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Small-scale data centers

9.3.2. Medium data centers

9.3.3. Large data centers

10. Data Center Chillers Market: By Deployment, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.3.1. New Installations

10.3.2. Replacements

11. Regional Data Center Chillers Market Analysis Framework, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis By Product

11.3. Market Analysis By Technology

11.4. Market Analysis By Cooling Capacity

11.5. Market Analysis By Data Center

11.6. Market Analysis By Data Center Size

11.7. Market Analysis By Deployment

11.8. Market Analysis By Region and Country

12. North America Data Center Chillers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Regional Market Overview

12.2. U.S.

12.3. Canada

12.4. Rest of North America

13. UK and European Union Data Center Chillers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.1. Regional Market Overview

13.2. UK

13.3. Germany

13.4. Spain

13.5. Italy

13.6. France

13.7. Rest of Europe

14. Asia Pacific Data Center Chillers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.1. Regional Market Overview

14.2. China

14.3. Japan

14.4. India

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

15. Latin America Data Center Chillers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

15.1. Regional Market Overview

15.2. Brazil

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Rest of Latin America

16. Middle East and Africa Data Center Chillers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

16.1. Regional Market Overview

16.2. GCC

16.3. Africa

16.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Profile Framework

Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives

17.2. Carrier Global

17.3. Daikin

17.4. Johnson Controls

17.5. LG Electronics

17.6. Mitsubishi Electric

17.7. Rittal

17.8. Schneider Electric

17.9. STULZ

17.10. Trane Technologies

17.11. Vertiv

17.12. Other Notable Players

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