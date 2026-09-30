The 5Th Global Digital Trade Expo Concludes With Fruitful Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) concluded successfully on September 27 in Hangzhou, China, following five days of exhibitions, trade matchmaking, industry exchanges and international cooperation. With the theme“Meet the AI Future at GDTE,” the event further strengthened its role as an open platform for sharing new markets, opportunities and development in global digital trade.









The expo attracted exhibitors and business visitors from 163 countries and regions, along with representatives from 40 international organizations. Covering 170,000 square meters, the event brought together 2,008 companies for offline exhibition, including 402 international companies, accounting for more than 20% of the total. More than 51,000 professional buyers attended, up 21% from the previous edition, including more than 12,000 international buyers. Total visitor traffic reached 428,000, an increase of 67%.

Artificial intelligence was a major focus of this year's expo. A total of 996 AI companies participated, nearly three times the number of the previous edition, presenting more than 100 AI application scenarios. The event also featured 226 first launches, debuts and exhibitions covering digital healthcare, digital entertainment, smart mobility and other fields, highlighting new drivers of digital trade in the AI era.









International trade cooperation was further expanded through partnerships with 132 overseas business associations. The expo collected procurement requirements in advance and organized more than 50 specialized trade matchmaking activities, helping connect exhibitors with potential international buyers and partners.

The expo also released a series of research reports, white papers and other industry outcomes, including the Global Digital Trade Development Report 2026, China Digital Trade Development Report 2026, Silk Road E-Commerce Cooperation and Development Report 2026, and the Research Report on Mutual Trust and Recognition of Electronic Signatures among BRICS Countries. These publications provide research-based insights into digital trade development and support closer integration among industry, academia, research and practical applications.

Han Jun, Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, said at the expo's results briefing that the expo will continue to turn its resources and platform advantages into tangible business opportunities.









About GDTE

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China's only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. Hosted annually in Hangzhou, China, the expo brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and experts to foster dialogue, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and promote sustainable development in the digital economy.

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