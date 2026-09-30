DAVA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Endava Plc (NYSE: DAVA) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 30, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Endava between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).







NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Endava plc (“Endava” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DAVA) and reminds investors of the November 30, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that that the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 21, 2026, after the market closed, Endava announced its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave“upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board.” The decision was made“pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Committee, which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.”

On this news, the price of Endava's American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) fell $0.68 per share, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Endava's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Endava class action, go to /DAVA call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Endava Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Endava securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit concerns Endava's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements, auditor-raised concerns, and the resulting investigation by independent outside counsel for the Audit Committee.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 30, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Endava securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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