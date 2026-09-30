Actelis Networks To Present At The Thinkequity Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management Presentation and In-Person 1-on-1 Meetings Scheduled for October 15, 2026, in New York City

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the“Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it will participate and present at The ThinkEquity Conference 2026, taking place on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY.

Yoav Efron, Deputy CEO and CFO, will be presenting an update on the Company's business strategy and progress. In addition, management will host in-person one-on-one meetings with prospective and existing investors throughout the day. Attending parties are welcome to request a 1:1 meeting on the meeting platform.

Presentation Details:



Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023

Format: In-Person Presentation and 1-on-1 Investor Meetings

Presentation and Webcast: A Company presentation is scheduled for 3pm and will be Webcast at: Registration & 1-on-1 Meetings: Attending investors can register for the conference and request one-on-one meetings at . Interested investors may contact their ThinkEquity representative, submit a meeting request through the conference registration portal, or contact Actelis Investor Relations directly at ....

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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