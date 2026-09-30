Perdue Farms Unites Animal Care and Sustainability at Annual Summit, Releases 2026 Animal Care Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 100 farmers, customers, scientists and industry leaders gathered to explore how animal welfare and environmental stewardship can advance together

Salisbury, MD, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms this week brought together more than 100 farmers, retail and foodservice customers, animal welfare advocates, scientists, sustainability leaders, and other food and agriculture stakeholders for its 11th annual Animal Care and Sustainability Summit. The event marked the first time the company formally brought the two topics together in one program, reflecting the increasingly connected role they play in responsible food production and long-term agricultural resilience.

The Summit also served as the launch platform for Perdue's annual Animal Care Report, which highlights progress across 121 animal care initiatives completed since 2016 and outlines priorities for continued improvement. Together, the Summit and the report underscore Perdue's commitment to advancing animal welfare, supporting farmers and driving transparency through science, innovation and collaboration.

The two-day event combined firsthand farm experiences with expert presentations and candid discussions focused on some of agriculture's most important opportunities and challenges. Participants explored where animal welfare and environmental stewardship naturally align, where tradeoffs remain and how practical solutions can help strengthen both.

“Bringing animal care and sustainability together reflects how we think about stewardship and the future of responsible food production,” said Kevin McAdams, chief executive officer of Perdue Farms.“The challenges facing food and agriculture do not have simple answers. Earning consumer trust requires us to listen to the people closest to the work, be transparent about what we are learning and work across the food system to find practical solutions.”

The Summit began with a visit to a farm near Georgetown, Delaware, where farmers and experts demonstrated work underway across Perdue's supply chain. Topics included regenerative agriculture and soil health, emerging technologies that help farmers collect and use field data, pollinator habitat and biodiversity, pasture-raised poultry, responsible pork and beef production, and the independent verification behind Perdue's USDA Process Verified Program for poultry care.

The second day focused on the science, experiences and partnerships shaping the future of food and agriculture. Conversations included antimicrobial resistance and the broader One Health connection among animals, people and the environment, lessons from Perdue's No Antibiotics Ever journey, firsthand perspectives from farmers and ranchers, and the relationship between animal welfare, environmental performance and resilient food systems.

2026 Animal Care Report Highlights Progress and Priorities

Released during the Summit, Perdue's 2026 Animal Care Report details progress this past year and the company's priorities for continued improvement. Since launching its Commitments to Animal Care program in 2016, Perdue has undertaken 121 initiatives designed to address the Five Freedoms or one of the program's other pillars: meeting chickens' needs and wants, strengthening farmer relationships, building openness and trust, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Highlights from the new report include:



Research and on-farm trials involving blue lighting, elevated enrichments and transportation practices designed to support bird comfort and natural behaviors.

Continued expansion of controlled atmosphere stunning, with Perdue's third chicken system expected to begin operating at its Cromwell, Kentucky, facility by the end of 2026.

Continued investment in the Best in Care Animal Welfare Certification Program. All 48 Poultry Care Officers were certified in 2025, and 17 officers had reached the program's highest tier as of July 2026. Ongoing transparency through independent audits, third-party video monitoring and farm and facility tours. Perdue hosted 112 tours in 2025, exceeding its annual goal of 100, and had hosted 88 tours through July 2026.

The 2026 Animal Care Report is available here. Learn more about Perdue's ongoing commitment to animal care here.

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About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company's second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

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Perdue Farms Unites Animal Care and Sustainability at Annual Summit, Releases 2026 Animal Care Report

CONTACT: Kate Shaw Perdue Farms...