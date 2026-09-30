Kaplan Fox Encourages Investors Of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) To Contact The Firm Before The Securities Class Action Deadline On October 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Innventure, Inc. (“Innventure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INV) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in Innventure and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 27, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On November 17, 2025, the start of the Class Period, the complaint alleges Innventure announced that its subsidiary Accelsius had entered into an agreement with DarkNX under which DarkNX would deploy Accelsius' NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada.

On August 13, 2026, however, according to the complaint, the Company announced it was“ suspending [its] previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting [its] focus.” Additionally, the complaint alleges the Company filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC the same day, disclosing“the deployment site identified in the Dark NX purchase order is no longer available” and that“ Accelsius has removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings.” On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that“(1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.”

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