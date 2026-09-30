Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Surges To USD 1,712.56 Billion By 2035 Grow At 32.62% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Graphics Processing Unit Market size was valued at USD 31.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 341.50 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 27.12% during 2026–2035. Market growth is driven by accelerating AI and machine learning adoption, rising demand for high-performance computing, expanding data center infrastructure, increasing gaming and graphics workloads, and growing deployment of GPUs across cloud computing, autonomous systems, and advanced computing applications.

Austin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Graphics Processing Unit Market was valued at USD 101.54 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,712.56 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 32.62% from 2026 to 2035. Graphics processing units were meant to enhance the speed of graphical computations for the purpose of gaming applications; however, thanks to the capacity of executing a large number of arithmetic operations at once, GPUs have been used in computational tasks capable of being done in parallel. Due to the compatibility of the GPU architecture with the computational requirements of AI algorithms, GPUs have become a fundamental component of AI infrastructure.









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Graphics Processing Unit Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 101.54 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 1,712.56 Billion

CAGR: 32.62% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: Asia Pacific, approximately 32% share in 2025

Largest type: Discrete/Dedicated GPU, approximately 63.84% share in 2025

Fastest-growing type: Hybrid GPU

Largest device: Servers & Data Center Accelerators, approximately 33.51% share in 2025

Fastest-growing device: Servers & Data Center Accelerators, approximately 16.59% CAGR

Largest application: Gaming, approximately 37.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing applications: Data Center & Cloud Computing and AI & ML

Largest end use: IT & Telecommunications Fastest-growing end use: Automotive

Market Relevance

The rise of GPUs has been necessitated by the need for parallel processing architectures that can handle the needs of AI training and inference as well as other applications. GPU usage in data centers and cloud computing is being facilitated by the continuous deployment of AI infrastructure by companies, sovereign AI projects by governments, GPU-as-a-Service growth, and high-end interconnects.

Graphics Processing Unit Market Overview

Discrete GPUs, hybrid GPU technology, servers, data center accelerators, gaming GPUs, and other GPU uses within different computer environments are part of the market scope. In 2025, discrete GPUs made up about 63.84% of market revenues due to their presence in artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and data center workloads that utilize dedicated HBM/GDDR memory and high-speed connections.

In 2025, the gaming category accounted for about 37.00% of GPU revenues due to the need for consumer gaming PC use and cloud gaming infrastructures. Data center and AI uses of GPUs are increasing at a rapid rate due to the increased capital expenditure of hyperscalers and the convergence of gaming and AI needs for GPUs.

Strategic Market Outlook

The expansion of AI infrastructure by hyperscalers and sovereign governments is creating significant demand opportunities for GPU manufacturers. GPU-as-a-Service is expanding access to high-performance AI computing through on-demand cloud infrastructure and usage-based pricing, allowing organizations to deploy AI compute without direct investment in data center infrastructure.

Graphics Processing Unit Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific was leading the worldwide GPU market in 2025 with about 32% of the world GPU revenues, based on the scope of market definition. China constituted around 42.84% of the Asia Pacific revenues, backed by consumer electronics manufacturing, domestic gaming, and AI infrastructure development. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India contribute to GPU demand in the region due to their semiconductor manufacturing investments, consumer electronics manufacturing, and AI infrastructure development.

The U.S. is one of the leading markets for GPU, contributing approximately 84.73% of North American GPU revenues. Demand is driven by AI cloud providers, GPU manufacturers, AI application development, and domestic sovereign AI research infrastructure. The U.S. Graphics Processing Unit Market is estimated to be worth about USD 31.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 341.50 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of approximately 27.12%. The U.S. market is driven by hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, GPU manufacturers including NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, and wide-ranging AI application developments.

The demand in Europe is supported by automotive ADAS and autonomous driving requirements, industrial automation, data center expansion, professional visualization, scientific research, and AI infrastructure requirements.

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Graphics Processing Unit Market Segment Analysis

By Type: Discrete/Dedicated GPUs dominated with approximately 63.84% share in 2025, supported by AI, gaming, and data center workloads requiring dedicated memory and high-performance connectivity. Hybrid GPUs are the fastest-growing type as they provide a middle tier between integrated and fully discrete configurations.

By Device: Servers & Data Center Accelerators accounted for approximately 33.51% share in 2025 and are also the fastest-growing device category, with a CAGR of 16.59% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is supported by increasing AI infrastructure deployment and hyperscaler GPU procurement.

By Application: Gaming held approximately 37.00% share in 2025, supported by consumer gaming PC demand and cloud gaming infrastructure. Data Center & Cloud Computing and AI & ML are the fastest-growing applications as hyperscaler infrastructure investment sustains GPU procurement and AI workloads expand.

By End Use: IT & Telecommunications represented the leading end-use category in 2025, while Automotive is the fastest-growing end use, supported by increasing GPU requirements for ADAS and autonomous driving systems.

Graphics Processing Unit Market Key Trends



Continuous AI factory operations are driving sustained GPU demand for AI training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads

Sovereign AI infrastructure investments are accelerating GPU procurement by governments

GPU-as-a-Service is expanding access to high-performance AI computing through on-demand cloud infrastructure

Advanced interconnect and packaging technologies such as NVLink, NVSwitch, and InfiniBand are enabling large-scale GPU clusters Energy-efficient GPU architectures and liquid cooling solutions are becoming important purchasing criteria for AI data centers and hyperscale computing environments

Major key players include







NVIDIA Corporation



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)



Intel Corporation



Qualcomm Incorporated



Apple Inc.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)



Microsoft Corporation



ARM Holdings PLC



Imagination Technologies Group



ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer Inc.)



MSI (Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.)



Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.



IBM Corporation



VIA Technologies Inc.



Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.



Autodesk Inc.



Amazon Web Services Inc.



Dassault Systemes SA Siemens AG

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