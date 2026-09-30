Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market To Reach USD 3.61 Billion By 2031 At 6.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the

Key Market Highlights

. Market size, 2026: USD 2.69 billion

. Market forecast, 2031: USD 3.61 billion

. Growth rate: CAGR of 6.1% (2026–2031)

. Leading type segment: Nitrogen Stabilizers

. Leading function segment: Time-Release

. Leading region: North America

. Report scope: 200 market data tables, 100 figures, 350 pages

. Key players: Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), SQM (Chile), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd. (Israel), JCAM AGRI Co., Ltd. (Japan), COMPO EXPERT (Germany), The Andersons Inc. (US), Van Iperen International (Netherlands)

Why This Market Matters

Controlled-release fertilizers are becoming increasingly important as farmers seek to improve nutrient use efficiency while reducing fertilizer losses and application frequency. By delivering nutrients gradually and aligning nutrient availability with crop requirements, CRFs can help improve plant growth and productivity while reducing losses through leaching, volatilization, and runoff.

Growing concerns around soil degradation, water contamination, greenhouse gas emissions, and inefficient fertilizer use are encouraging the adoption of advanced nutrient-management solutions. At the same time, precision agriculture and innovations in fertilizer coatings are creating new opportunities for controlled-release technologies.

Market Overview

The controlled-release fertilizers market is expanding as agriculture increasingly focuses on sustainable nutrient management and higher productivity. Polymer-coated, biodegradable, and multi-nutrient formulations are improving fertilizer performance across different crops, soil types, and climatic conditions.

Supportive government initiatives, increasing awareness of long-term cost savings, and the growing adoption of precision agriculture are further contributing to market expansion. Reduced application frequency and improved nutrient availability make CRFs particularly attractive for large-scale farming and high-value crops.

Analyst Perspective

Controlled-release fertilizers are evolving into an important component of modern nutrient-management strategies. As farmers face increasing pressure to maximize crop productivity while minimizing environmental impact, technologies that synchronize nutrient release with crop uptake are gaining importance.

Future market growth is expected to be supported by advances in biodegradable coatings, nitrogen stabilization, multi-nutrient formulations, and precision nutrient management. These innovations can help improve fertilizer efficiency while supporting more sustainable agricultural production.

Segment Analysis

By type, Nitrogen Stabilizers are estimated to hold a significant share of the global controlled-release fertilizers market. Nitrogen stabilizers, including urease and nitrification inhibitors, help slow nitrogen transformation in soil and improve nutrient availability for crops.

Their ability to reduce nitrogen volatilization and leaching while improving nutrient-use efficiency supports adoption across large-scale and high-value crops. Increasing regulatory focus on nitrogen losses and sustainable nutrient management is also encouraging the use of nitrogen-stabilized fertilizers.

By function, Time-Release Systems hold the largest share of the controlled-release fertilizers market. These systems provide a consistent nutrient supply over an extended period and help synchronize nutrient release with crop uptake.

Their ability to reduce nutrient losses, lower application frequency, and support long-term fertilizer efficiency makes them valuable across cereals, vegetables, fruits, plantations, and other crops.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the controlled-release fertilizers market. The region benefits from extensive agricultural land, advanced farming infrastructure, strong adoption of precision agriculture, and increasing emphasis on sustainable nutrient management.

The presence of major companies such as ICL, Nutrien, Yara, and SQM, along with established manufacturing and distribution networks, further supports regional market development. Growing demand for efficient nutrient management across row crops, horticulture, and high-value crops is also contributing to adoption.

Key Industry Trends

. Growing demand for higher crop yields and improved nutrient-use efficiency.

. Increasing adoption of polymer-coated and biodegradable controlled-release fertilizers.

. Rising focus on reducing nitrogen leaching, volatilization, and runoff.

. Growing integration of CRFs with precision agriculture and data-driven nutrient management.

. Increasing awareness of reduced application frequency and long-term cost benefits.

. Rising emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmentally responsible fertilizer technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Controlled-release Fertilizers Market include Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), SQM (Chile), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd. (Israel), JCAM AGRI Co., Ltd. (Japan), COMPO EXPERT (Germany), The Andersons Inc. (US), and Van Iperen International (Netherlands).

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