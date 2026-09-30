U.S. Ski & Snowboard Names Dr. Thomas R. Hackett Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime Olympic team physician to lead medical strategy and operations ahead of 2030 Olympic Winter Games while continuing full-time surgical practice at The Steadman Clinic

Vail, CO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced the promotion of Thomas R. Hackett, M.D., to Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Hackett, a complex knee and shoulder surgeon at The Steadman Clinic and sports medicine faculty at Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI), has previously served as head physician for the U.S. Snowboard Team for more than two decades across five Olympic cycles.

In his new capacity as CMO, Dr. Hackett will assume responsibility for the medical oversight of all ski and snowboard disciplines, including coordination of team physicians, guidance on complex injury management and leadership of international medical operations as the organization prepares for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games in the French Alps.

"Dr. Hackett is the medical leader U.S. Ski & Snowboard needs at this moment," said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., chairman of SPRI and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic. "His two decades of experience with our Olympic athletes, combined with the trust he's built across the sports medicine community, make him uniquely qualified to guide this program forward. His leadership will help advance the medical support systems that have shaped the Olympic legacy of both The Steadman Clinic and SPRI.”

Dr. Hackett expressed appreciation for the opportunity to continue his service to the organization.“It is a privilege to support U.S. Ski & Snowboard in this expanded role,” he said.“I look forward to working closely with our medical staff and teams to ensure that our athletes receive the highest standard of care as they prepare for international competition.”

The Steadman Clinic has a storied history with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, beginning with late Founder J. Richard Steadman, MD, providing medical coverage to ski team athletes at the 1976 Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria. Since then, The Steadman Clinic physicians have covered 13 consecutive Winter Olympic Games, a 50-year legacy.

“I'd like to thank The Steadman Clinic's U.S. Ski Team head physicians Drs. Randy Viola, Leslie Vidal, Sonny Gill, Joe Ruzbarsky and David Kuppersmith for their continued work caring for these elite winter sports athletes,” said Dr. Hackett.“It's an honor for all of us to take care of these athletes, and I look forward to stepping into this new leadership role as CMO.”

Dr. Hackett will continue his full‐time surgical practice at The Steadman Clinic and maintain his ongoing involvement with SPRI. His clinical responsibilities will remain unchanged, consistent with his previous tenure with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team.

Supporting the medical leadership team will be David A. Kuppersmith, M.D., M.Sc., who has been appointed assistant CMO. Dr. Kuppersmith also serves as the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team's Head Internal Medicine Physician and Co-Head of the Men's Alpine Team.

“Dr. Kuppersmith's expertise and contributions are integral to our medical operations,” Dr. Hackett noted.“His experience and commitment will be essential as we continue to refine and strengthen our support systems for athletes competing at the highest level.”

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced a record 13 domestic FIS World Cup events for the 2026–2027 season and will kick off the U.S. season over Thanksgiving weekend with women's events in Killington, Vermont (Stifel Killington Cup) and men's events at Copper Mountain in Colorado (Stifel Copper Cup).

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Thomas R. Hackett, MD

CONTACT: Marianne Kipp The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute 970-401-8734...