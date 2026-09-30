Trimedx Named A Visionary Leader In 2026 Frost Radartm For Healthcare Infrastructure Cybersecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selected among 15 companies from more than 50 qualified participants, Trimedx recognized for cybersecurity expertise, medical device data, AI, and healthcare technology management capabilities

Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trimedx, an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, has been named a Visionary Leader in the Frost RadarTM: Healthcare Infrastructure Cybersecurity in the United States, 2026 report from Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan evaluated more than 50 qualified participants and selected 15 companies for inclusion based on strong growth, innovation leadership, and measurable market impact. Companies designated as Visionary Leaders demonstrate a strong balance of innovation and growth, deliver transformative technologies, business models, and processes, and combine strategic vision with operational excellence.

Trimedx received an Innovation Index score of 5.00 and a Growth Index score of 4.00 (on a scale of 0 to 5). Frost & Sullivan specifically noted that Trimedx differentiates itself by connecting cybersecurity with healthcare technology management, medical device lifecycle expertise, and capital planning. The report states that the company's extensive medical device data enables health systems to evaluate cyber-risk alongside maintenance, utilization, obsolescence, and clinical impact.

“This recognition validates the importance of connecting medical device cybersecurity with the broader operational and clinical realities health systems manage every day,” says Trimedx CEO Neil de Crescenzo.“Identifying a vulnerability is only the beginning. Trimedx brings together technology, data, and people to help healthcare organizations understand risk, prioritize the most meaningful actions, and execute remediation in complex clinical environments. That combination helps our clients strengthen resilience while maintaining focus on patient care.”

Frost & Sullivan highlighted the scale of the Trimedx cybersecurity program, which supports more than 7,000+ locations and approximately 825,000 medical devices. The company performs nearly 10,000 medical device patches each month, and its cybersecurity business has grown by more than 20% annually for at least the past three years, according to the report.

The report also recognized Trimedx for using nearly 30 years of medical device service experience and a structured repository of service history from more than 7.4 million devices to support AI-enabled capabilities across cybersecurity, clinical asset management, and capital planning. By connecting cyber-risk with device age, operating system status, utilization, maintenance performance, and estimated replacement costs, Trimedx can help healthcare organizations incorporate cybersecurity into broader medical device lifecycle and capital planning decisions.

“Trimedx occupies a distinctive position in healthcare infrastructure cybersecurity because it combines cybersecurity expertise, extensive medical device data, and the ability to execute remediation activities inside clinical environments,” says Alejandra Maria Parra, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.“Its ability to connect cyber-risk with healthcare technology management and operational execution creates a differentiated approach to helping health systems protect medical devices and strengthen resilience.”

Frost & Sullivan further noted that Trimedx extends into the operational“last mile,” including patch deployment, risk treatment, governance, and medical device lifecycle management. The report describes the convergence of cybersecurity and healthcare technology management as providing Trimedx with a difficult-to-replicate advantage in medical device security.

“Health systems need more than information about potential cyber-risk. They need a clear path from intelligence to action,” says Jason Henley, Trimedx president of cybersecurity.“Trimedx combines a deep understanding of medical devices with cybersecurity expertise, clinical engineering execution, and AI-enabled intelligence to help clients move from identifying risk to addressing it.”

Learn more about Trimedx Cybersecurity Services and TMX Protect.

About Trimedx

Trimedx is an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, helping health systems transform medical devices from a cost into a source of strategic advantage. Built by providers, for providers, our experts deliver clinical engineering, clinical asset management, and cybersecurity while continuously capturing intelligence from the clinical floor. Powered by TMX-our clinical asset intelligence platform built on a service history of more than 7.4 million devices with data on 90-95% of in-use U.S. medical equipment-Trimedx turns unmatched intelligence into predictive insights that help prevent failures before they happen. The result is lower operating expenses, optimized capital investments, stronger medical device safety and security, and more resources available for patient care-because in critical environments, all systems are critical.

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Trimedx named a Visionary Leader

CONTACT: Andrew Welch Trimedx (317) 957-5146...