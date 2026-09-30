WORLDHOISTS & ORIT Support Asia's Largest Wide-Body Aircraft Maintenance Hangar In Shanghai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TIANJIN, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, 2026, Asia's largest wide-body aircraft maintenance hangar officially began operations in Shanghai's Lingang New Area. Operated by China Eastern Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, the approximately 46,000-square-meter facility can accommodate up to nine wide-body aircraft and two narrow-body aircraft for maintenance at the same time.

WORLDHOISTS & ORIT supported the project with wire rope hoists and related lifting solutions, helping meet the facility's requirements for safe, precise, reliable, and space-efficient lifting operations.









Rising Requirements in Aviation MRO

As aviation MRO facilities grow larger and maintenance tasks become increasingly complex, lifting equipment must balance precision, reliability, safety, and efficient use of space. Smooth handling and accurate positioning are essential when working with aircraft components, while compact equipment design helps preserve valuable hangar headroom and working space.

These requirements place greater emphasis on lifting systems that can deliver stable performance while adapting to the operational needs of large-scale maintenance facilities. WORLDHOISTS electric wire rope hoist solutions are designed around these priorities.

Key Advantages of WORLDHOISTS Wire Rope Hoists



Long Service Life & Low Maintenance: A large-diameter drum reduces hook drift and extends the service life of the steel wire rope, a feature built into WORLDHOISTS' heavy-duty wire rope hoists.

High Reliability & Safety: Built-in protection against overheating, overload, and fall hazards helps ensure secure operation across WORLDHOISTS' wire rope hoist systems.

Energy-Efficient & Cost Control: Designed to combine long-term cost savings with reliable, stable industrial performance, helping customers reduce energy consumption.

Space-Saving, Low-Headroom Design: A compact C-shaped structure reduces installation height and maximizes usable workspace, well suited to low-headroom applications such as single-girder cranes and workshop upgrades - the same space-conscious approach large hangars require. Adaptable to Special Environments: Configurations are available for explosion-proof, metallurgy, cleanroom, and nuclear applications, supporting industries with strict operational standards.











About WORLDHOISTS

WORLDHOISTS has spent more than 20 years developing, designing, and manufacturing crane and hoist components, with more than 400 patents granted, an annual output of more than 10,000 units, and a client base of more than 624 companies worldwide.

Guided by its "Smart Lifting, Smart Living" vision, the company combines one-stop procurement, customized crane components, and online technical support to serve customers across the oil & gas, metallurgy, nuclear, cleanroom, marine, and aviation industries.

WORLDHOISTS & ORIT invites airlines, MRO operators, and hangar developers to learn more about its wire rope hoists and aviation lifting solutions, and welcomes inquiries for customized aviation lifting projects.

Media Contact

Company: WORLDHOISTS (TIANJIN) CORP., LTD.

Address: No.1 Minfeng Rd., Jingbin lnd. Park, Wuqing District, Tianjin, China

Website:

Contact Person: Bin Jiang

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: