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Finance Ministry To Review Financial Inclusion Schemes With PSU Bank Chiefs On 6 October

Finance Ministry To Review Financial Inclusion Schemes With PSU Bank Chiefs On 6 October


2026-09-30 10:33:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has called a meeting with the chairman of State Bank of India and the managing directors and chief executives of all public sector banks on 6 October to review the progress of the government's financial inclusion schemes, according to two people aware of the development and documents reviewed by Mint.

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