Strategy's Michael Saylor Says We're In A Bitcoin 'Gold Rush'

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of serial Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) acquirer Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR), says that we've entered a "BTC gold rush."

In a media interview, Saylor said that Bitcoin has entered "hyper-growth mode" following an extended crypto winter that began in October 2025 and lasted until this summer.

Now, the market has entered a new bull phase that could eventually pull in $120 trillion U.S. to digital assets, according to Saylor.

Saylor puts global assets at $1,200 trillion U.S. The crypto market as a whole is currently worth about $3 trillion U.S.

The Strategy executive said that If Bitcoin captures just 10% of global wealth, its value could jump from $3 trillion U.S. to $120 trillion U.S, a 40-fold increase.

The comments from Saylor come with the price of Bitcoin having gained 42% in this year's third quarter.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose from $59,101.49 U.S. on July 1 to trade at $83,800 U.S. on Sept. 30, a 41.8% gain.

Bitcoin's third-quarter performance handily beat the U.S. stock market, with the benchmark S&P 500 index having gained 2.5% between July and September of this year.

Saylor said he remains extremely bullish moving forward following the strong Q3 gains.

"Bitcoin is becoming the world's digital capital. You can call it digital gold; it serves as a long-term store of value," he said in the interview.

Michael Saylor has a history of making bullish Bitcoin forecasts. In March 2025, he said that Bitcoin could reach a $100 trillion U.S. market capitalization.

Earlier this year, he predicted that Bitcoin's price would reach $21 million U.S. by 2046.

MSTR stock has declined 52% in the past 12 months to trade at $156.05 U.S. per share.