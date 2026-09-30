Purina Advances The Future Of Proactive Cat Care Through Science, Nutrition And Early Health Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For millions of people, cats are far more than pets. They are companions, sources of comfort and quiet constants in everyday life. From the familiar sight of a cat waiting by the door to the simple warmth of a cuddle on the sofa, the bond between a cat and their owner is deeply personal. As pet owners seek to give their cats longer, healthier lives, Purina is spotlighting new advances in proactive cat care, highlighting how everyday litter box behavior can be used to help identify early signs of feline kidney disease, one of the most common health conditions affecting aging cats.Through a combination of behavioral science, advanced nutrition and smart monitoring technology, Purina is demonstrating how deeper insight into a cat's daily routines can help owners and veterinarians act earlier, make more informed decisions and support longer, healthier lives. Purina's latest research focuses on feline chronic kidney disease, a condition that can affect up to 40% of cats over the age of ten. Because cats often hide signs of illness, symptoms may not become visible until the disease is already advanced and significant kidney function has been lost, which makes earlier detection one of the most important challenges in feline health.To help address this, Purina's team of veterinarians, scientists and behaviorists, have drawn on more than a decade of research on cat behavior, including extensive documentation of elimination patterns, alongside studies into renal health and early disease signals. Built on a scientific foundation dating back to 1894, this reflects Purina's wider commitment to combining expertise, technology and nutrition to support more proactive care, while sharing evidence-based knowledge through platforms such as the Purina Institute to help raise standards across the industry.A key part of this breakthrough is the Petivity Smart Litter Box Monitor, which uses behavioral and load cell data captured during normal litter box activity. By training algorithms on this data, Purina has developed a predictive model that helps identify behavior and weight changes that may be associated with health conditions like chronic kidney disease. This technology represents a significant shift in how pet health can be monitored at home. For owners, this can offer greater awareness and reassurance, and for veterinarians, it can support earlier conversations and more timely decision-making.Purina is also connecting this early insight with targeted nutritional support. Its research has contributed to the development of specialised diets designed to support feline kidney health, and healthy ageing including Purina Pro Plan.Ultimately, at the heart of Purina's purpose is the bond between cats and their owners. By turning everyday behaviors into meaningful health insights, Purina is helping give cats a voice, supporting more personalised and preventative care that gives owners greater confidence and helps preserve more of the moments they value most.WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HEREBoilerplate:Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million toward organizations that bring - and keep - people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has brought together expertise across veterinary medicine, nutrition, behaviour, research and product development to create trusted solutions for pets and the people who love them. Through its products, research platforms, partnerships and evidence-based education, Purina works to advance standards in pet care and help pets live longer, healthier lives.

Claudia Gahan

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

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Purina Advances the Future of Proactive Cat Care Through Science, Nutrition and Early Health Insights News Provided By Acumen Media September 30, 2026, 14:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Science



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