BIHA Delegation Explores Tourism Opportunities In Vietnam

BIHA President Nasser Rahman and Director Khaled Ur Rahaman led the short visit. Veteran hotelier Shahid Hamid, adviser to the president, also accompanied them.

The meetings focused on Vietnam's tourism promotion strategies, government initiatives, hotel industry development, and international tourism marketing. The delegation also learned how Vietnam's hospitality sector kept pace with the massive influx of international visitors.

Both sides discussed prospects for joint tourism cooperation between Bangladesh and Vietnam. The proposals include boosting inbound tourist movement in both directions, initially through direct charter flights, and eventually launching regular air services between the two countries.

BIHA said it will continue exploring opportunities to promote tourism in Bangladesh.

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