Telangana Taking Steps To Transform Hyderabad Into Gaming, VFX Hub: Chief Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) The government of Telangana is taking special measures to transform Hyderabad into a national and international hub for the Gaming, VFX and Animation industries, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said.

The Chief Secretary on Wednesday held a review meeting at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the arrangements for the Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held in December at Bharat Future City, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said the Telangana Global Summit is being organised as part of the State's initiatives towards achieving the goal of a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Special programmes are being planned to attract globally renowned companies from the Animation, Gaming, VFX and other creative and entertainment sectors and facilitate the establishment of their centres in Hyderabad, he said.

Under the theme“Stories, Games & Dreams,” several programmes aimed at engaging and inspiring the youth will be organised. A Comic, Gaming & VFX Business Day will also be held as part of the Summit.

He said Comic Con, DreamHack and India Game Utsav will be organised along with a B2B Expo, Innovation Zone and Animation Stalls, providing a platform to showcase technology, innovations, investment and business opportunities in these sectors.

The Chief Secretary said Hyderabad already has around 50 large and nearly 150 medium-sized Animation and Gaming companies. The State is taking steps to attract more global companies to Hyderabad and create greater opportunities for the youth in these emerging sectors.

Students from schools and colleges across Hyderabad will also be invited to experience the programmes and exhibits at the Summit. Arrangements are being made to enable students from around 70 colleges and nearly 50,000 visitors to participate in and experience the events.

The initiatives are aimed at promoting creativity and skills among the youth and developing Hyderabad as a global centre for the creative and entertainment industries, the Chief Secretary said.

Joint Secretary, IT Department, Anudeep Durishetty, along with senior officials, attended the meeting.