Summary: Khairat Yafa Feed Company, an active participant in FasterCapital 's program, is reporting tangible operational progress as it advances plans to establish a feed mill serving... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sana'a, Yemen & Dubai, UAE

Khairat Yafa Feed Company, an active participant in FasterCapital's program, is reporting tangible operational progress as it advances plans to establish a feed mill serving regional poultry producers. With ongoing support from FasterCapital and through the EquityPilot program, the startup has secured purchase commitments from regional poultry companies, prepared the factory site, and is organizing experienced personnel for operations.

FasterCapital, through EquityPilot, continues to support Khairat Yafa's current execution priorities, focused on site readiness, supplier and staffing coordination, and structuring partnership agreements that encourage offtake alignment with local poultry firms.

What the Startup Delivers?

Khairat Yafa is developing a regionally based feed production facility designed to supply compound feed to poultry operations. The company is focusing on practical, locally sourced operations: land preparation for the mill, staffing with experienced personnel, and commercial arrangements with nearby poultry companies to align production with demand.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration is focused on:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep construction and hiring on track

– Fundraising readiness and pitch refinement as Khairat Yafa evaluates partnership structures

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

– Strategic prioritization of production sequencing and buyer commitments

Current Execution Priorities

Khairat Yafa's current priorities are site completion and readiness, recruitment and onboarding of experienced operational staff, formalizing purchase arrangements with committed poultry companies, and advancing equity-based partnership discussions with large regional buyers to align incentives and demand.

Customer validation

Khairat Yafa has met with several regional poultry companies and reports that those firms have expressed commitment to purchase feed once the mill becomes operational. These discussions are being translated into clearer commercial terms and potential partnership structures that would align customer incentives with the mill's production capacity.

Ecosystem relevance

Establishing a local feed mill addresses a regional need for reliable animal feed supply in Yemen's poultry industry. Khairat Yafa's approach combining site readiness, experienced staffing, and buyer-aligned partnership models-reflects a practical response to supply-chain constraints and local market demand.

Leadership comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We're pleased to continue supporting Khairat Yafa Feed Company through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.” ( team/hesham-zreik)

About Khairat Yafa Feed Company

Khairat Yafa Feed Company is developing a local feed mill in Yemen to supply compound feed to regional poultry producers. The company is preparing its factory site, coordinating experienced operational staff, and negotiating purchase and partnership arrangements with poultry companies to align supply with local demand.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.