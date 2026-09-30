Aishwarya Rai Returns To Paris Fashion Week Runway Alongside Celine Dion And Kendall Jenner

Rai appeared in an all-black velvet couture ensemble by Syrian designer Yara Shoemaker, featuring crystal detailing and a dramatic cape. She also debuted burgundy-red hair, marking a noticeable change from her usual darker look. The show, titled“Express Your Worth,” was held at Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire providing the backdrop.

One of the most widely shared moments from the event was Rai's warm interaction with Céline Dion. Videos showed the two embracing before Rai joined other L'Oréal Paris ambassadors during Dion's performance. The moment quickly circulated across social media and drew enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Rai's appearance also generated extensive discussion online about her new look and runway presentation. While many fans praised her outfit, hair and presence at the event, some social-media users posted comments about her weight and appearance. Such reactions remain social-media commentary rather than an assessment of the actor's appearance.

Rai has maintained a long-standing relationship with L'Oréal Paris and is one of the brand's global ambassadors. Her latest appearance placed her alongside a broad lineup of actors, models and other public figures at the ninth edition of Le Défilé, which brought together international ambassadors and celebrities for the Paris Fashion Week event.