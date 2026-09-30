2 Plates Of Chole Bhature Expose Affair! Wife Catches Husband, Beats Him In UP Market

A family dispute over an affair turned into a public spectacle in Hapur's Brijghat (Uttar Pradesh) after a woman confronted her husband in a busy market and allegedly beat him with her relatives. The woman, Kavita, accused her husband of regularly visiting another woman since last two years and not fulfilling the responsibilities towards her and their children. In a viral video, Kavita said she caught her husband buying 'chhole bhature' for the other woman.

"इश्कवाले छोले-भटूरे"होटल में इंतजार कर रही गर्लफ्रेंड के लिए छोले भटूरे लेकर जा रहे पति की पत्नी ने बीच-बाजार पिटाई कर दी. अजय की शादी को 14 साल हो चुके है. घर में बीबी..कविता है, 2 बेटे है. लेकिन घर के बाहर उसका गर्लफ्रेंड से इश्क़ चालू था. शहर से दूर गंगा किनारे कल दोनों... twitter/eaX7r7JfWf

- Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) September 30, 2026

आज समझ आया कि शादी के बाद खाने की प्लेट भी सबूत बन सकती है।एक शादीशुदा व्यक्ति अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के लिए बाजार में छोले-भटूरे पैक करवा रहा था। तभी अचानक उसकी पत्नी वहां पहुंच गई। पत्नी ने देखा कि जनाब एक नहीं, बल्कि 2 प्लेटें पैक करवा रहे हैं। बस फिर क्या था, पत्नी ने पूछा -... twitter/dICwlK2TS2

- Mandeep RajBhar (@MandeepRajBhar9) September 30, 2026

Man caught red-handed by wife

Ajay, who has been married to Kavita for 14 years and has two sons, had reportedly travelled to Brijghat with his girlfriend. The two were staying at a guest house after meeting near the Ganga.

According to Kavita, Ajay had been leaving home regularly, saying he was going to work, but was instead meeting the other woman. After learning that he was in Brijghat, she travelled there with members of her family, according to a report by India Today.

Ajay had stepped out of the guest house to buy two plates of chole bhature. He was reportedly on his way back when Kavita and her relatives spotted him.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ में अजय की शादी को 14 साल हो चुके है. घर में बीबी..कविता है, 2 बेटे है. लेकिन घर के बाहर उसका गर्लफ्रेंड से इश्क़ चालू था. शहर से दूर गंगा किनारे कल दोनों की मुलाकात हुई. फिर दोनों एक होटल में पहुंचे. इश्क के एक टूर के बाद गर्लफ्रेंड ने छोले भटूरे खाने की... twitter/TkDgfWOrRH

- Dinesh shukla (Journalist) (@Dinehshukla) September 30, 2026

Chole bhature becomes centre of dispute

Kavita confronted Ajay and questioned him about the alleged affair. The argument quickly escalated, with Kavita and her family members allegedly beating him in the middle of the market.

A crowd gathered as the street turned chaotic. Police also reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Ajay denied his wife's allegations. He reportedly said he had not been with another woman and had come to Brijghat because he was under mental stress at home. Kavita, however, questioned why he was carrying two plates of chole bhature if he was alone.

The matter was later taken to the police station, where discussions over a settlement continued between Ajay, Kavita and the other woman.

After police intervention, both sides reportedly agreed to resolve the dispute. Ajay and Kavita eventually returned home.