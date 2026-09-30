Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Size, Share, 2034

The global automated breast ultrasound system market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.30 billion in 2026 to USD 5.46 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the automated breast ultrasound system market with a share of 37.23% in 2025.

Automated breast ultrasound systems are advanced imaging systems designed to automatically scan and produce detailed images of breast tissue for breast cancer screening and diagnostic evaluation. Automated breast ultrasound systems are commonly classified under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary sciences) and SIC Code 3844 (X-Ray Apparatus and Tubes and Related Irradiation Apparatus).

The automated breast ultrasound system market demand is driven by the need for breast cancer screening, the rising prevalence of dense breast tissue, and the adoption of radiation-free imaging technologies. Healthcare providers are increasingly using 3D automated breast ultrasound, automated breast volume scanners, and dedicated breast imaging workstations to support breast screening, contributing to automated breast ultrasound system market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 2.06 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.29 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 5.45 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 11.44%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 37.23% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 13.76%

By Product

Leading Segment: Automated Breast Volume Scanner Market Share in 2025: 45.8%

By Technology

Fastest-growing Segment: 3D Automated Breast Ultrasound CAGR: 52.7% (2026–2034)

By End Use

Leading Segment: Hospital Market Share in 2025: 51.4%

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Shift toward Automated Breast Ultrasound Imaging

The automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) system market analysis shows a shift toward standardized breast imaging and reduced dependence on manual scanning. Automated systems can acquire and reconstruct breast images across larger tissue areas using controlled scanning mechanisms. This development is supporting consistent image acquisition and expanding the use of ultrasound in breast screening and diagnostic workflows.

Integration of Cloud-Based Imaging Platforms with Breast Ultrasound

The automated breast ultrasound system market is witnessing greater integration of cloud-based imaging platforms with breast ultrasound to enable centralized storage, access, and analysis of ultrasound images. Cloud platforms can facilitate image sharing between radiologists and healthcare facilities while supporting remote review and collaborative interpretation.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the automated breast ultrasound system market share due to dependence on ultrasound transducers, imaging sensors, electronic components, display systems, precision mechanical parts, and specialized medical device manufacturing networks. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as shortages of imaging components, equipment procurement delays, manufacturing constraints, and transportation disruptions can affect system production and hospital installations in phases before component availability and manufacturing capacity stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.44%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.2 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 10.24%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of imaging components, stable electronics supplies, expanded manufacturing capacity, and smoother healthcare logistics, automated breast ultrasound system market growth is expected to gradually return to 11.44%.

The automated breast ultrasound system market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by automated 3D breast imaging, AI-enabled ultrasound technologies, wearable imaging platforms, standardized screening workflows, and expanding access to supplemental breast cancer screening. In January 2026, iSono Health reported USD 14.7 million in venture and SBIR funding to advance its ATUSA wearable, automated 3D quantitative breast ultrasound platform and expand access to breast imaging.

Adoption of 3D Automated Breast Ultrasound and Need for Radiation-Free Breast Imaging Drives Market

The adoption of 3D automated breast ultrasound is growing as healthcare providers seek detailed breast imaging with more consistent image acquisition. 3D systems can capture multiple breast views and create volumetric images for better evaluation of breast tissue. Automated imaging also reduces variation in scanning technique between examinations.

The increasing need for radiation-free breast imaging is driving demand for ultrasound-based screening and diagnostic methods. Breast ultrasound uses sound waves instead of ionizing radiation, making it useful as a supplemental imaging option in various clinical settings. It can also support repeated examinations when follow-up imaging is required.

Dependence on Advanced Imaging Infrastructure and Limited Adoption in Smaller Healthcare Facilities Restrains Market Expansion

Dependence on advanced imaging infrastructure can limit the adoption of automated breast ultrasound systems in healthcare facilities with limited technological capabilities. ABUS requires compatible imaging equipment, adequate computing systems, data storage, and appropriate clinical IT infrastructure. These infrastructure requirements can increase implementation costs and restrain market growth.

Limited adoption in smaller healthcare facilities can restrict the expansion of automated breast ultrasound systems. Smaller hospitals and diagnostic centers may face budget constraints, limited imaging infrastructure, and difficulties in allocating resources for specialized equipment. These factors can slow adoption across smaller healthcare facilities and restrain market expansion.

Expansion of Automated Breast Ultrasound in Dense Breast Screening and Preventive Healthcare Offers Growth Opportunities

The growing need for effective breast screening is creating opportunities for automated breast ultrasound providers to serve hospitals, diagnostic centers, and breast imaging clinics. The technology can support screening of dense breast tissue alongside other imaging methods. Revenue can be generated through system sales, software upgrades, and service contracts, contributing to market growth.

The increasing use of automated imaging in preventive healthcare is creating opportunities for providers to serve diagnostic centers and screening programs. Automated systems can improve examination consistency and workflow efficiency. Revenue can be generated through equipment sales, maintenance services, and technology upgrades, supporting market growth.

Limited Availability of Experienced Personnel and Image Interpretation Issues Hinders Growth

Automated breast ultrasound systems still require trained professionals to position patients, operate equipment, review images, and identify potential abnormalities. Limited availability of experienced personnel can increase training requirements for healthcare facilities. These workforce needs can slow adoption and make it harder for manufacturers to expand systems across different healthcare settings.

Automated breast ultrasound systems generate large volumes of breast imaging data that require careful interpretation by qualified specialists. Differences in experience and interpretation practices can increase review time and create additional training requirements. These challenges can affect workflow efficiency and make wider adoption more difficult for healthcare providers.

The automated breast volume scanner segment accounted for a share of 45.8% in 2025 due to its ability to provide automated and consistent breast imaging with comprehensive volumetric views.

The workstation & software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for advanced image processing, visualization, interpretation, and workflow management.

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The 3D automated breast ultrasound segment accounted for a share of 52.7% in 2025, owing to its ability to generate three-dimensional images of breast tissue and provide broader imaging coverage.

The AI-enabled automated breast ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.36% during the forecast period, fueled by the adoption of artificial intelligence for image analysis, lesion detection, and workflow support.

The hospital segment accounted for a share of 51.4% in 2025 due to the availability of advanced diagnostic infrastructure, trained imaging professionals, and high patient volumes.

The diagnostic imaging laboratories segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for specialized breast imaging and outpatient diagnostic services.

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North America: Market Dominance Supported by Robust Research Base

The North America automated breast ultrasound system market accounted for a share of 37.23% in 2025.

The US automated breast ultrasound system market is supported by growing research into supplemental ultrasound for women with dense breasts. A National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded research project is developing an AI-based approach to identify women who could benefit from supplemental breast ultrasound, creating future opportunities for advanced and automated ultrasound systems.

The Canada automated breast ultrasound system market is supported by continued efforts to improve supplemental breast imaging for women with dense breast tissue. Health Canada is working to strengthen breast cancer screening guidance and address research gaps, which could support the future adoption of advanced breast imaging technologies such as automated breast ultrasound.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Led by Expansion of Breast Screening Technology and Radiology Infrastructure

The Asia Pacific automated breast ultrasound system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.76% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

The China automated breast ultrasound system market is shaped by the expansion of national breast cancer screening programs. China's national“Two Cancers” screening program has expanded breast cancer screening to both rural and urban women, with ultrasound playing an important role alongside mammography. This expansion creates future scope for automated ultrasound and advanced breast screening technologies.

The Japan automated breast ultrasound system market is benefited by the country's focus on improving breast cancer screening and addressing dense breast tissue. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is examining measures related to notifying women about breast density and improving cancer screening practices.

The India automated breast ultrasound system market is supported by the expansion of breast screening technology and radiology services. The Government of India's National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) includes population-based screening for breast cancer among people aged 30 years and above through the public healthcare system. This creates future scope for advanced ultrasound, automated breast imaging, and other screening technologies.

Latin America: Market Growth Driven by Focus on Women's Health Diagnostics

The Latin America automated breast ultrasound system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period.

The Brazil automated breast ultrasound system market is supported by the expansion of digital breast screening and diagnostic imaging. Brazil's National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) approved broader mandatory coverage of digital mammography for health plan beneficiaries. Further expanding access to digital breast imaging for screening, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.

The Mexico automated breast ultrasound system market is supported by growing adoption of computer-aided detection (CAD) and women's health diagnostics. Researchers at the Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) are developing AI-based software that automatically identifies and segments abnormalities in breast images.

Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Driven by Expansion of Breast Imaging and Breast Cancer Screening

The Middle East & Africa automated breast ultrasound system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period. In Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz Medical City's Women's Imaging section provides breast ultrasound, digital mammography, breast MRI, and tomosynthesis as part of its comprehensive breast imaging services. Reflecting the growing use of advanced radiology technologies for breast diagnosis in the country. In South Africa, the RSNA's Across Africa program is providing radiology training focused on cancer imaging and patient care, including activities in South Africa. This creates future scope for improved breast imaging capabilities and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Europe: Market Growth Supported by Expansion of 3D Breast Ultrasound Technology

The Europe automated breast ultrasound system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period. For instance, Germany has begun expanding its mammography screening framework to include women aged 45 to 49, with implementation expected to create additional demand for breast diagnostic capacity. This expansion provides future scope for advanced ultrasound and 3D breast imaging technologies. In the UK, NHS England has updated its technical guidance for breast screening ultrasound equipment, including requirements related to advanced imaging technologies and 3D imaging.

The automated breast ultrasound system market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical imaging companies and specialized breast imaging solution providers. Key players such as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation are estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global automated breast ultrasound system market share.

Established players compete mainly through imaging quality, automation capabilities, diagnostic accuracy, AI integration, product innovation, and healthcare provider networks. Emerging and regional players in the automated breast ultrasound system market ecosystem focus on specialized imaging solutions, localized services, AI-enabled diagnostics, and application-specific breast imaging technologies.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (US) Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) CapeRay Medical (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) SonoCiné, Inc. (US) QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (US) Esaote S.p.A. (Italy) SuperSonic Imagine (France) Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) ALPINION Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea) CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

August 2026: GE HealthCare launched Invenia ABUS Prime and ABUS StreamVue, adding AI-enabled scan quality assessment, automated nipple detection, faster scanning, and browser based remote exam review.