Japan Stocks Rise As AI Shares Track Semiconductor Rally And Oil Pressure Eases

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Japanese stocks advanced on Wednesday as technology and artificial intelligence related shares followed gains in U.S. semiconductor stocks, while a pullback in oil prices provided additional support to economically sensitive companies.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.3% to 66,342.71 by 0204 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.6% to 4,067.98. The move came after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 1.3% in the previous U.S. session.

The rally highlights the continued influence of the global AI investment cycle on Japanese equities, particularly companies involved in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, electronic components and infrastructure supporting data centers.

AI Shares Lead the Move

Technology stocks were among the strongest performers in Tokyo.

SoftBank Group gained 6.23%, while semiconductor equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 3.13% and 1.03%, respectively. Fibre optic cable manufacturer Fujikura also advanced 6.21%.

The gains followed strength in U.S. semiconductor shares, reinforcing the close connection between Japanese technology stocks and developments in the global chip industry.

Japan is home to several companies positioned across the semiconductor supply chain. While many do not manufacture the advanced processors used directly in AI systems, they provide equipment and components needed to produce chips and build the infrastructure around them.

That makes the sector particularly sensitive to changes in expectations for AI-related capital expenditure.

Oil Prices Provide Additional Support

The technology rally was accompanied by gains in other parts of the Japanese market as oil prices eased.

Lower crude prices can reduce pressure on import-dependent economies such as Japan, where energy imports represent an important cost for households and businesses. The decline therefore provided some relief to companies sensitive to energy and input costs.

Banking shares also moved higher, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gaining 1.3% and Mizuho Financial Group rising 2.35%. The banking sub-index increased 1.38%. Shipping companies also advanced, with the sector gaining 1.33%.

The broader participation suggests that Wednesday's move was not limited to semiconductor stocks.

However, investors remained selective. Of more than 1,500 companies trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market, 44% rose while 51% declined and 3% were unchanged.

Global Rates Remain a Key Risk

The Japanese market's gains came against a more complicated global backdrop.

U.S. Treasury yields have remained elevated, with longer-dated yields reaching multi-year highs. Investors are also awaiting inflation and labor-market data that could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

Higher global borrowing costs can create pressure for technology stocks because companies with high growth expectations are often more sensitive to changes in interest rates and valuation assumptions.

For Japanese semiconductor and AI-related shares, the immediate focus therefore remains on global chip demand and corporate investment in AI infrastructure, while interest rates and energy prices continue to influence the broader market environment.

The September 30 move shows that AI remains an important driver of Japanese equity trading, but the performance of the wider market will continue to depend on how technology demand interacts with oil prices, global monetary policy and economic growth.