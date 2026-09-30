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CGI Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - CGI Inc.: Announced its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Trade Finance Systems 2026 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, "for the financial services industry, and trade and supply chain finance in particular, CGI offers CGI Trade360, a solution with more than two decades in the market. CGI shares T.A are trading unchanged at $95.83.
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