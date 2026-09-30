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Ag Growth International Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Ag Growth International Inc.: Today provided further details on its capital strategy, ongoing balance sheet improvement initiatives, strategic review process, and overall outlook. As AGI enters 2027, the Company is seeing positive market signals across many of its core businesses which support increasing confidence in its outlook. Farm markets have strengthened with a notable pick-up in order intake over recent months and Commercial quoting activity is rising across key global regions. Ag Growth International Inc.
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