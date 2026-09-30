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Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group


2026-09-30 10:21:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group: Will showcase its artificial intelligence (AI) and logistics technology innovations at its 2026 Innovation Forum, which takes place October 6–8 in Chicago. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading up $2.04 at $114.63.

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Baystreet.ca

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