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Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.


2026-09-30 10:21:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Satellos Bioscience Inc.: Today announced that enrollment has been completed for BASECAMP, the company's Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating forazapadin for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory boys seven to 10 years of age. Satellos Bioscience Inc. shares T are trading down $0.12 at $12.08.

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