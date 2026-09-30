DAVA Investor Alert: Class Action Filed Against Endava Plc - Endava Investors With Financial Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The action, Laguna v. Endava plc, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-08556, was filed on September 29, 2026 in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and pursues claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

The Defendants, according to the complaint, failed to disclose to investors that 1) the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; 2) the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; 3) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and 4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

November 30, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Endava investors who acquired their securities during the Class Period have until November 30, 2026 to move the Court to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to remain a member of the proposed class.

Endava Investors: Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Endava investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities during the Class Period and suffered financial losses contact Kehoe Law Firm

Learn More:

For a free, no-obligation legal evaluation, contact:

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.

(215) 792-6676, Ext. 804

...

...

About Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Attorney Advertising