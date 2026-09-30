Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
| Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 29/09/2026
Purchase Price: £6.395
|Nicholas Wiles
|57
|Rob Harding
|25
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
PayPoint Plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927 132060
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Julian Coghlan
|2. Simon Coles
|3. Benjamin Ford
|4. Rob Harding
|5. Samantha Holden
|6. Mark Latham
|7. Tanya Murphy
|8. Stephen O'Neill
|9. Christopher Paul
|10. Anthony Sappor
|11. Josephine Toolan
|12. Katy Wilde
|13. Nicholas Wiles
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.395
|18
|2.
|£6.395
|87
|3.
|£6.395
|59
|4.
|£6.395
|25
|5.
|£6.395
|11
|6.
|£6.395
|47
|7.
|£6.395
|50
|8.
|£6.395
|39
|9.
|£6.395
|96
|10.
|£6.395
|62
|11.
|£6.395
|69
|12.
|£6.395
|120
|13.
|£6.395
|57
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|18
|£6.395
|£115.11
|2.
|87
|£6.395
|£556.37
|3.
|59
|£6.395
|£377.31
|4.
|25
|£6.395
|£159.88
|5.
|11
|£6.395
|£70.35
|6.
|47
|£6.395
|£300.57
|7.
|50
|£6.395
|£319.75
|8.
|39
|£6.395
|£249.41
|9.
|96
|£6.395
|£613.92
|10.
|62
|£6.395
|£396.49
|11.
|69
|£6.395
|£441.26
|12.
|120
|£6.395
|£767.40
|13.
|57
|£6.395
|£364.52
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 September 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
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