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Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-30 10:19:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 29 September 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 25 September 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 29 September 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:



 Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 29/09/2026
Purchase Price: £6.395
Nicholas Wiles 57
Rob Harding 25

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927 132060

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name 1. Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Benjamin Ford
4. Rob Harding
5. Samantha Holden
6. Mark Latham
7. Tanya Murphy
8. Stephen O'Neill
9. Christopher Paul
10. Anthony Sappor
11. Josephine Toolan
12. Katy Wilde
13. Nicholas Wiles
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PayPoint Plc
b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1. £6.395 18
2. £6.395 87
3. £6.395 59
4. £6.395 25
5. £6.395 11
6. £6.395 47
7. £6.395 50
8. £6.395 39
9. £6.395 96
10. £6.395 62
11. £6.395 69
12. £6.395 120
13. £6.395 57
d) Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
1. 18 £6.395 £115.11
2. 87 £6.395 £556.37
3. 59 £6.395 £377.31
4. 25 £6.395 £159.88
5. 11 £6.395 £70.35
6. 47 £6.395 £300.57
7. 50 £6.395 £319.75
8. 39 £6.395 £249.41
9. 96 £6.395 £613.92
10. 62 £6.395 £396.49
11. 69 £6.395 £441.26
12. 120 £6.395 £767.40
13. 57 £6.395 £364.52
e) Date of the transaction 29 September 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



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