Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 29 September 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 25 September 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 29 September 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors: