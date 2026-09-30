Proforma Named a Woman-Led Top Workplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors companies where women hold top leadership roles and shape company strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proforma, the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in the print and promotional products industry, is proud to share that it was recently recognized as a 2026 Woman-Led Top Workplace. This honor reflects the company's commitment to fostering a culture where every person is empowered to grow, lead, and shape the future of the industry.

Vera Muzzillo has served as CEO of Proforma since 2001, and under her leadership, Proforma has fostered a people-first workplace that has fueled the company's growth and success. The Woman-Led Top Workplace award joins several other 2026 distinctions for the Network, including PPAI Greatest Company to Work For, ASI Best Places to Work, Top Remote Workplace, and eight Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces.

“Creating an environment where all team members can influence strategy and have an impact has always been a priority for Proforma,” said Kathy Mayo, Vice President of Human Resources at Proforma.“Being named a 2026 Woman-Led Top Workplace celebrates the many women within the Proforma Network who have been supported and empowered to grow in their careers.”

That spirit of empowerment extends into Proforma's Distributor Owners, where women entrepreneurs are building their own successful businesses. Proforma Strategic Promotions, a Proforma Distributorship co-owned by CEO Julie Haar and her husband, Dan Haar, became a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC) in 2026.

“As a business owner, I have found that the best opportunities come when you are surrounded by people who want to see you succeed,” said Julie.“At Proforma, every Distributor Owner is given the resources to grow and the freedom to lead within a Network that rises together and celebrates every win as a shared one.”

Proforma's strategic strength is seen in the day-to-day decisions that keep the Network competitive. From investment in cutting-edge technology platforms to expanding the resources available across the Network to growing through acquisitions, these initiatives and accomplishments are informed by the many perspectives within the company.

“When different voices are heard and valued, the result is a company that thinks bigger and moves faster, and that is what makes advancements possible,” said Tim Nale, Chief Brand Officer at Proforma.“It's an honor to work for a company that is equally invested in its people and innovation, and Proforma remains committed to providing opportunities for everyone to contribute and succeed.”

Being recognized as a Woman-Led Top Workplace reflects the award-winning culture that defines Proforma and stands as a testament to the women who are moving the print and promotional products industry forward.

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About Proforma

With nearly 50 years of experience, Proforma is the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in printing, promotional products, packaging, and eCommerce solutions. Proforma's investment of more than $50 million in technology reinforces its presence as an industry leader and supports its mission to empower Distributor Owner success. In 2026, Safeguard joined the Proforma Family, bringing over 70 years of expertise as a trusted provider of print and promotional products solutions. To date, over 150 Proforma Distributor Owners have earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, with many accomplishing recurring recognitions. More than 300 Distributor Owners have achieved membership in Proforma's Million and Multi-Million-Dollar Club, earning annual sales ranging from $1 million to nearly $50 million.

To learn more about Proforma, visit Proforma.com.

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Proforma Named a Woman-Led Top Workplace

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