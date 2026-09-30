Fareon Announces Publication In Brain Communications Demonstrating Positive Impacts Of Biophysics On Cognition And Mood In Long Covid Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Randomized, sham-controlled study demonstrates strong usability ratings for at-home administration, positive impacts on attention, processing speed, and executive function and clinically meaningful mood improvements in people receiving Microtesla Magnetic Therapy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareon, a clinical-stage biophysics company pioneering novel therapies for neurological diseases and psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the publication of clinical trial results in Brain Communications evaluating its novel biophysics platform, Fareon RestoreTM in patients with cognitive impairment due to Long COVID.

“What makes these findings particularly compelling is not just the broad improvements across key cognitive domains like working memory and processing speed, but the fact that patients continued to show gains weeks after completing their treatment," said Jacqueline Becker, Ph.D., clinical neuropsychologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Co-Investigator of the study. "That delayed pattern suggests the treatment may be acting on underlying biology and, together with improvements in daily function and well-being, these early results point to real potential benefits for patients living with debilitating neurological symptoms after COVID.”

The peer-reviewed study published earlier this year as a preprin details findings from a randomized, triple-blind, sham-controlled trial evaluating Fareon's proprietary Microtesla Magnetic Therapy (MMT) delivered via the Fareon RestoreTM noninvasive headset.

"We founded Fareon on the conviction that noninvasive biophysics represents a transformative paradigm shift in medicine," said Blake Gurfein, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fareon . "Rather than relying solely on traditional pharmacology, precisely calibrated electromagnetic fields allow us to target cellular and molecular repair pathways deep within the brain without invasive procedures. This publication in Brain Communications validates the immense potential of biophysics to address complex neurological conditions with limited treatment options."

Long COVID affects millions of individuals globally, with cognitive impairment, commonly referred to as "brain fog," presenting as one of the most persistent and debilitating symptoms. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments targeting neuroinflammation or cognitive dysfunction associated with the condition.

"Persistent brain fog from Long COVID has upended the lives, careers, and independence of millions of people worldwide," said David Putrino, Ph.D., Nash Family Director of the Cohen Center for Recovery from Complex Chronic Illness at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Principal Investigator of the study. "There is a desperate, unmet clinical need for scalable and effective treatments. These trial results provide crucial early evidence that noninvasive therapies can directly address post-viral cognitive deficits and offer a viable path forward for patients who currently have very few options."

About the Study:

Participants receiving active MMT demonstrated improvements in working memory, verbal learning, processing speed, and overall emotional well-being compared to the control group.

Treatment benefits strengthened between week four (end of active treatment) and week eight, suggesting an ongoing biological repair mechanism. Treatment was self-administered at home twice weekly, showing 100% protocol adherence with zero device-related adverse events.

Building on the published results, Fareon is advancing the Fareon RestoreTM platform into larger clinical studies, including the planned pivotal RECLAIM trial. The company is also expanding its platform to evaluate MMT across other neurological disorders characterized by neuroinflammation and oxidative stress, including stroke, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorder, post-concussion syndrome and bipolar disorder.

About Long COVID

Long COVID (Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2) is a chronic post-viral condition affecting multi-organ systems, most notably the central nervous system. An estimated 17 million adults in the United States alone suffer from Long COVID symptoms, creating a significant public health and economic challenge. Cognitive dysfunction in Long COVID heavily impacts daily living, executive function, and workforce participation.

About Fareon

Fareon is pioneering a new class of biophysics therapies designed to noninvasively treat brain disorders through precisely calibrated electromagnetic fields. The company's Fareon Restore platform delivers proprietary Microtesla Magnetic Therapy (MMT) in order to activate biological pathways associated with resolution of inflammation and oxidative stress, repair, and recovery in the brain. In clinical trials, MMT has been delivered through a lightweight Fareon Restore headset connected to a tabletop console.

Working alongside leading academic and clinical collaborators, Fareon combines biophysics, high-content imaging and AI to systematically map how physical fields influence biology, accelerating the discovery of therapeutic signals and their translation from cellular models to patients. A public benefit corporation, Fareon is developing therapies for clinical populations where existing treatment options remain limited. The company's lead product is intended to be administered comfortably in an outpatient or home setting and has been well tolerated in clinical studies to date.

Learn more at fareon.co/.

Microtesla Magnetic Therapy is an investigational therapy. Caution: investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and its safety and effectiveness for any indication have not been established.

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