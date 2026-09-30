World Wildlife Fund's Pete Pearson Shares How Students Are Helping End School Food Waste With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Schools Throw Away More Than 530,000 Tons of Food Every Year – But Students Around the Country Are Helping Change That Through the WWF's Food Waste Warriors Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every school day, nearly 30 million students eat lunch at school - more meals than all fast-food chains combined. Yet up to 40% of the food served can end up in the trash. That adds up to more than 530,000 tons of wasted food and $1.7 billion in lost value each year.

The good news? Schools across the country are proving that practical, student-led solutions can make a remarkable difference.

World Wildlife Fund's free Food Waste Warriors program helps schools turn cafeterias into classrooms, teaching students where food comes from, why it matters, and how small actions can have a big, positive impact on the environment. Since 2019, more than 1,000 schools have adopted the program, with some reducing cafeteria food waste by up to 70%. WWF is now launching a national goal to end wasted food in K-12 schools within a generation.

Pete Pearson, Vice President, Food Loss and Waste at World Wildlife Fund, recently participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss why food waste in schools matters and how the Food Waste Warriors program is helping schools – and families – waste less.

Here's what he had to say:

Just how big of a problem is food waste in our schools?

It's important to start with the big picture: in the U.S., we waste about a third of all the food we produce, and schools serve more meals every single day than all fast food restaurants combined. We did a study in 2019 and found that 530,000 tons of food waste is being generated in schools each year. That's a huge waste – not only of the agriculture, land, water and energy that went into growing that food, but often of the wildlife habitat that was sacrificed to produce it.

How is the Food Waste Warriors program getting students involved?

The primary goal of Food Waste Warriors is to turn the cafeteria into a classroom – a hands-on, practical place for students to learn. We help them organize waste audits, set up share tables and get their schools composting. It's a fun, practical approach that integrates right into science and math curriculum, so students are learning core subjects while making a real difference.

What are some practical ways schools are cutting cafeteria food waste?

The first thing is to keep unopened, edible food out of the trash – think of a milk carton that's never even been opened. We help schools set up share tables and share refrigerators, so instead of throwing that unopened milk away, a student can return it to a refrigerator where someone else can pick it up later in the day. The other big one is composting: taking the food scraps that are truly unavoidable and keeping them out of the landfill. We work to get entire districts to do that.

What can families do at home to waste less food?

A lot of food waste happens at home, and we know that when students learn something at school, they take it back to their families. I always say start composting if you can – if your community has a curbside composting program, it's great to use it. Beyond that, look at better meal planning and smarter shopping habits, which save you money on top of preventing waste. And use your freezer: if you're not going to eat something perishable during the week, put that meat or seafood in the freezer and save it for another time.

Where can we go for more information?

We have a whole set of school resources online, free and available to anybody. Just go to worldwildlife.org/fww.

About WWF:

Founded in 1961, WWF works to help people and nature thrive. As a global conservation organization, WWF operates in more than 100 countries, partnering with communities, companies, and governments to protect wildlife, conserve vital habitats, and advance sustainable solutions. Grounded in science and driven by collaboration, WWF works to help nature by conserving biodiversity, supporting resilient communities, and addressing climate change. Nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 5 million globally are WWF members.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at