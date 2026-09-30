Global Textile To Textile Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 EPR Policies And Advanced Technologies Fuel 24.5% CAGR Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closed-loop partnerships, licensing, joint ventures and plant expansion drive ROI, while chemical and hybrid recycling unlock high-quality blended-fiber recovery.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Textile to Textile Recycling Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile-to-textile recycling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% during 2026-2034. Growth is being driven by regulatory pressure, global climate targets, extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies, fashion industry sustainability commitments, and rising demand for circular textile solutions. Increasing investment in advanced recycling technologies is also helping apparel manufacturers, recyclers, and fiber producers reduce textile waste and dependence on virgin raw materials.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

Strict environmental regulations addressing textile waste and fashion industry carbon emissions are accelerating market development. Apparel brands are adopting circular economy strategies and increasing their use of recycled fiber feedstock, while consumers are placing greater emphasis on sustainable clothing and supply chain transparency. Progress in chemical and biological/enzymatic recycling supports the recovery of high-quality fibers from blended and complex textile waste. Partnerships among fashion brands, recycling specialists, fiber producers, and technology providers are further advancing commercial-scale deployment.

However, high processing costs, limited collection infrastructure, and difficulties sorting mixed textile waste remain significant barriers. Contamination, color variations, and blended fiber compositions can reduce operational efficiency and increase costs. Advanced facilities also require substantial capital investment. Feedstock availability is particularly constrained in developing regions where organized textile collection and sorting systems remain limited.

Market Segmentation

By feedstock source, the textile-to-textile recycling market includes post-consumer textile waste, pre-consumer industrial waste, and mixed textile waste streams. Post-consumer waste represents the largest long-term opportunity due to growing clothing disposal volumes. Pre-consumer industrial waste supports early commercialization because of its consistent composition and processing suitability. Mixed textile waste is attracting increased investment as recycling technologies become more capable of handling blended fabrics.

By technology type, the market covers mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, biological/enzymatic recycling, and hybrid or combined technologies. Mechanical recycling remains widely adopted because of its lower cost, although fiber degradation can limit end-use applications. Chemical recycling is gaining traction for its ability to produce near-virgin quality fibers. Biological/enzymatic processes are emerging as options for selective polymer separation, while hybrid technologies seek to optimize cost, yield, scalability, and fiber performance.

Additional market segmentation includes:



Fiber type: Polyester/synthetic fibers, cotton/natural fibers, blended textiles, and specialty fibers Application: Apparel & fashion, industrial textiles, home textiles, automotive textiles, and non-woven applications

Regional Textile-to-Textile Recycling Market Insights

Europe leads the global market due to strict waste regulations, established circular economy policies, and early adoption by major fashion brands. North America is supported by corporate sustainability targets, recycling startup activity, and investment in advanced processing capacity.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by major textile manufacturing centers, increasing waste generation, and government sustainability initiatives in China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to experience moderate expansion as textile waste policies, collection networks, and recycling infrastructure develop.

The report evaluates regional markets across North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and key African markets.

Competitive Landscape

The textile-to-textile recycling market is innovation-driven, with companies competing on processing efficiency, scalability, recovered fiber quality, and commercial readiness. Common strategies include technology licensing, joint ventures, pilot facility expansion, commercial plant development, and closed-loop partnerships with global apparel companies.

Key companies operating in the market include Ambercycle Inc, Boer Group Recycling Solutions BV, Circ Inc, Ecotex Germany GmbH, Evrnu SPC, FABSCRAP Inc, Grasim Industries Limited (Birla Cellulose), Infinited Fiber Company Oy, Lenzing AG, Martex Fiber Southern Corporation, Procotex Corporation SA, RE&UP (SANKO Group), SYRE AB, Textile Recycling International Ltd, and Unifi Inc.

Research Scope and Methodology

The market study includes quantitative estimates for geographic and industry micro markets, supported by analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, segment performance, Porter's Five Forces, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, case studies, and strategic recommendations. The research process combines secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review.

Key inputs include manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user demand, consumption volume, pricing, country-level revenue, and micro and macro environmental factors. Market estimates are validated through data triangulation and the application of top-down and bottom-up approaches to support logical and mathematical consistency.

The report addresses critical questions concerning market growth drivers, high-potential investment areas, leading and fastest-growing segments, regional market performance, emerging economy participation, technology trends, competitive positioning, and the strategies companies are using to strengthen their presence in the global textile-to-textile recycling market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Textile to Textile Recycling Market

2.2. Global Textile to Textile Recycling Market, By Fiber Type, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Textile to Textile Recycling Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Textile to Textile Recycling Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Textile to Textile Recycling Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Textile to Textile Recycling Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Textile to Textile Recycling Market Vendors

4. Textile to Textile Recycling Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Textile to Textile Recycling Market Value, 2024-2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Textile to Textile Recycling Market: By Fiber Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Polyester/synthetic fibers

5.3.2. Cotton/natural fibers

5.3.3. Blended textiles

5.3.4. Specialty fibers

6. Textile to Textile Recycling Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Apparel & fashion

6.3.2. Industrial textiles

6.3.3. Home textiles

6.3.4. Automotive textiles

6.3.5. Non-woven applications

7. North America Textile to Textile Recycling Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Analysis by Fiber Type and Application

7.3. Country Analysis

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Rest of North America

8. UK and European Union Textile to Textile Recycling Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Analysis by Fiber Type and Application

8.3. Country Analysis

8.3.1. UK

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. Spain

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. France

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

9. Asia Pacific Textile to Textile Recycling Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Analysis by Fiber Type and Application

9.3. Country Analysis

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. Japan

9.3.3. India

9.3.4. Australia

9.3.5. South Korea

9.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10. Latin America Textile to Textile Recycling Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis by Fiber Type and Application

10.3. Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Mexico

10.3.3. Rest of Latin America

11. Middle East and Africa Textile to Textile Recycling Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis by Fiber Type and Application

11.3. Regional Analysis

11.3.1. GCC

11.3.2. Africa

11.3.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Ambercycle Inc

(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)

12.2. Boer Group Recycling Solutions BV

12.3. Circ Inc

12.4. Ecotex Germany GmbH

12.5. Evrnu SPC

12.6. FABSCRAP Inc

12.7. Infinited Fiber Company Oy

12.8. Lenzing AG

12.9. Martex Fiber Southern Corporation

12.10. Procotex Corporation SA

12.11. SYRE AB

12.12. Textile Recycling International Ltd

12.13. Other Notable Players

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