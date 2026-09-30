Lantech Launches SL400AMR Integrated Stretch Wrapper Globally

The SL400AMR integrates stretch wrapping directly into AMR workflows, from load delivery through containment and retrieval, without a single manual step.

Lantech announces the global launch of its SL400AMR, making this robot-ready stretch wrapping solution available to customers worldwide.

- Jim Lancaster, Owner and CEO at Lantech

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lantech, the global leader in stretch wrapping technology since 1972, announces the global launch of its SL400AMR, making this robot-ready stretch wrapping solution available to customers worldwide.

The SL400 and SL400LT rotary arm stretch wrappers were first introduced for sale in North and South America in February 2026, in an effort to meet growing customer demand for highly automated stretch wrapping solutions. With today's announcement, Lantech is extending the newest machine in the SL400 family to customers globally. The company says this approach gives customers everywhere access to the same proven technology and the same predictable interface for integrating with automated mobile robots.

"The SL400AMR gives customers a straightforward way to integrate stretch wrapping into an automated material-handling environment," said Jim Lancaster, CEO of Lantech. "Making the SL400AMR available globally gives customers and integration partners the same proven technology and support wherever they operate. We look forward to demonstrating it live at PACK EXPO."

Built for AMR-driven automation

The SL400AMR is designed as a straightforward automation option for warehouse and manufacturing environments. It's suitable for light, heavy, unstable or order-picked loads, with no conveyors, ramps or weight limitations. The machine is built with a predictable interface for automated mobile robots (AMRs), giving integrators clear machine states and consistent results for automated workflows. Key technologies include:

●TurboTak® secures the film tail with precise blasts of air instead of heat or moving parts, eliminating dragging tails that can disrupt automated operations

●Load Seeking Clamp® captures the leading film tail for a stronger hold and fewer film breaks

●Consistent and predictable cycle time allows traffic to be scheduled with no manual intervention needed

Live at PACK EXPO International 2026

Lantech will demonstrate the global availability of the SL400AMR with a live, running unit in its booth (N-5506) at PACK EXPO International, October 18–21, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. This marks the first time the machine has been shown running on the show floor rather than in video only. Show attendees will be able to see the SL400AMR wrap loads in person and speak with Lantech's team about AMR integration.

About Lantech

In 1972, Lantech invented the stretch wrapper and changed the way companies package and protect products for shipment. Today, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year using Lantech technology. Lantech builds a full line of case and tray handling, stretch wrapping, and pallet conveying equipment, with manufacturing facilities in the United States and the Netherlands and sales and technical support worldwide. lantech

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Alex Seibert

Lantech

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Lantech Launches SL400AMR Integrated Stretch Wrapper Globally News Provided By Lantech September 30, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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