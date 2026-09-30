BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS MARKETS 56-UNIT MULTIFAMILY IN BROOKLINE

Beacon Fairbanks Manor

Boston Realty Advisors has been retained as exclusive advisor by Chestnut Hill Realty for the sale of Beacon Fairbanks Manor.

- Kevin BenzingerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chestnut Hill Realty's Beacon Fairbanks Manor: Classic Architecture and Prominent LocationBOSTON – Boston Realty Advisors has been retained as exclusive advisor by Chestnut Hill Realty for the sale of Beacon Fairbanks Manor, a 56-unit, 100-percent market-rate multifamily property in Brookline, MA.Built in 1910, Beacon Fairbanks Manor occupies a prominent corner at Beacon and Fairbanks streets, directly across from the MBTA Green Line Fairbanks Street station. The property sits between Washington Square and Coolidge Corner, placing residents within walking distance of two of Brookline's most established neighborhoods, both offering a variety of retail, dining and other amenities.“Beacon Fairbanks Manor offers rare scale in one of Boston's most supply-constrained markets,” said Jason S. Weissman, Founder and Senior Partner of Boston Realty Advisors.The property benefits from its proximity to the Longwood Medical Area, one of Greater Boston's most significant employment and institutional centers and a major source of housing demand. Its location provides convenient access to Longwood as well as downtown Boston, while retaining the residential character and shopping venues that make Brookline one of the region's most sought-after communities.The Boston Realty Advisors Capital Markets team leading the marketing of Beacon Fairbanks Manor includes Weissman; Boston Realty Advisors Managing Director Kevin Benzinger; Senior Associate Daniel Alper; and Associate Dylan Steinberg.“There are very few opportunities to acquire a multifamily asset of this size in Brookline, particularly one that is located directly on the Green Line,” said Benzinger.“The combination of the building, the transit and the surrounding demand drivers will create interest from a broad range of long-term multifamily investors.”Beacon Fairbanks Manor contains 56 apartments, with 41 units configured as studios or one-bedrooms. The property's classic architecture, high ceilings, prominent corner presence and established market-rate tenancy support a durable in-place investment, while offering potential for selective upgrades over time.ABOUT CHESTNUT HILL REALTYFounded in 1969 and headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Chestnut Hill Realty is a leading owner and manager of multifamily communities in New England. The company owns and manages 32 apartment properties totaling approximately 5,000 units across Greater Boston and Providence. For more information, please visit .ABOUT BOSTON REALTY ADVISORSFounded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is a Boston-based, privately held, locally operated real estate firm. BRA is a leader in the middle markets, focused on investment sales, corporate real estate and retail. For more information, please go to .FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Tom Palmer, Tom Palmer Communication...617.755.7250

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BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS MARKETS 56-UNIT MULTIFAMILY IN BROOKLINE News Provided By Boston Realty Advisors September 30, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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