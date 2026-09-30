Kodo Announces North American Tour For 2027: Kodo One Earth Tour Luminance

Internationally Acclaimed Ensemble, Kodo, Brings the Music and Legacy of the Taiko Drum Back to North America Across More Than 20 Cities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally renowned taiko performing arts ensemble KODO is ready to drum its way from Japan to North America in 2027; bringing heart, history, and high-energy taiko drumming to more than 20 cities across the continent with their all-new performance, KODO ONE EARTH TOUR 2027: LUMINANCE.KODO has been touring the globe under the banner“One Earth” for over four decades, giving over 7,500 performances in 50 countries and regions around the world. The KODO mission remains the same: to connect myriad cultures and ways of life by reminding people of our common bonds as human beings. This ongoing journey has taken them from places of wonder, stellar concert halls, and renowned festivals, to places of struggle, outdoor stages with neighboring slums, and audiences of refugees who fled across borders from the horrors of war. Everywhere KODO goes, they strive to bring people together through the resonant sound of taiko.In the new performance, LUMINANCE, KODO will share signature pieces honed through decades of world tours, including the mighty Odaiko drum solo and climactic Yatai-bayashi finale. They will pay homage to Maki Ishii's masterpiece Monochrome, celebrating its 50th year in 2026, and present new works born from the encounters and inspirations of current KODO members; inspired by the sights and experiences of their global travels with the ensemble. For the first time in decades, the performance will also feature original compositions by guest artists including Koshiro Hino, Keiko Harada, and Maki Ishii.Under the direction of Yuki Hirata, KODO Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble members on the 2027 tour include Moe Niiyama, Reo Kitabayashi, Hana Ogawa, Seita Saegusa, and Kodai Yoshida.Production team members include Music Advisor Tatsuya Shimono, Voice Instructor Yumi Nogami, Posture & Movement Instructor Tatsuo Kudo, Lighting Designer Kenichi Mashiko (S.L.S.), Technical Director Kei Olivier Furukata, Stage Manager Takeshi Arai, Assistant Stage Manager Ryoma Tsurumi, Production Manager Mio Teycheney-Takashiro, Tour Managers Natsumi Ikenaga and Manami Kuriyama, and Trainer Kiyoaki Sakai.The 2027 KODO tour is supported by the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan.For complete tour schedules, ticket availability, and additional information, visit .About KODOExploring the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum, the taiko, KODO is forging new directions for a vibrant living art-form. Since the group's debut at the Berlin Festival in 1981, KODO has given over 7,500 performances on all five continents, spending about a third of the year overseas, a third touring in Japan and a third rehearsing and preparing new material on Sado Island. KODO strives to both preserve and re-interpret traditional Japanese performing arts. Beyond this, members on tours and research trips all over the globe have brought back to Sado a kaleidoscope of world music and experiences which now exerts a strong influence on the group's performances and compositions. Collaborations with other artists and composers extend right across the musical spectrum and KODO's lack of preconceptions about its music continues to produce startling new fusion and forms.About KODO's Home of Sado IslandSince 1971, Sado Island has been KODO's home and the platform from which the group reaches out to the world. With nature's warm embrace evident in each of her four seasons, Sado is an extraordinary place where traditional ways of life and the island's indigenous performing arts still thrive today. This island is the fountain of inspiration for KODO and the guiding force behind the group's creative lifestyle. Their goal is to find a harmonious balance between people and the natural world. Each time KODO ventures off the island, the ensemble encounters new people, customs, and traditional performing arts that are ingrained in the lifestyles of each locale. Both similarities and differences prompt KODO members to pause and reflect upon the importance of the varied and rich cultures that colour our world. These life lessons permeate each performer's skin and become an invisible source of their expression. It is through this process of Living, Learning, and Creating that KODO cultivates a unique aesthetic and sensitivity, reaching out toward a new world culture rooted in the rich possibilities of a peaceful coexistence between humanity and nature.About the KODO Cultural FoundationThanks to the support of many friends, the KODO Cultural Foundation was established in 1997 in order to increase KODO's capacity for outreach projects on Sado Island. Its primary mission is to carry out non-profit activities focused on social education and the notion of giving back to the local community. The KODO Cultural Foundation is committed to the cultural and environmental preservation of Sado Island and oversees many ambitious projects. From the conservation of local habitats to the revitalization of rare craft traditions and Noh theaters throughout Sado Island, the highly collaborative KODO Cultural Foundation supports many vital initiatives. Its activities include holding workshops, planning the annual Earth Celebration, creating a research library, managing the KODO Apprentice Centre and the Sado Island Taiko Centre, and carrying out research in the performing arts.About the KODO Apprentice CentreIn a converted schoolhouse in Kakinoura on Sado Island, the young people who will continue and expand on KODO's traditions are trained, not just in musical technique but also in all matters of body and spirit. Beginning in April, apprentices live communally and train for two years. From this group, probationary members are selected in January of the second year. These chosen few spend one year as junior members, and if they are successful, they then become full KODO members. KODO seeks people of all backgrounds who are interested in becoming apprentices, as well as the next generation of KODO players and staff. Apprentices live communally in the KODO Apprentice Centre where they learn taiko, dance, song, and other traditional arts.

Craig Boleman

SoloShoe Communications, LLC

+1 972-467-5893

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Kodo One Earth Tour: Luminance

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Kodo Announces North American Tour for 2027: Kodo One Earth Tour Luminance News Provided By SoloShoe Communications, LLC September 30, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Music Industry, World & Regional



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