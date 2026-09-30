musedirectory health-checks every third-party Muse connector every 15 minutes, giving the "Dots vs Muse" debate its first neutral scoreboard

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One day after OpenAI launched Dots and put a number on its connector library, musedirectory is publishing the figure Meta has not: the independent directory currently tracks 2,367 third-party connectors for Meta Muse, each one health-checked every 15 minutes and labeled Live, Degraded or Down. The site is not affiliated with Meta, OpenAI or xAI, and it lists connectors from every builder that submits or that its automated scout finds.

OpenAI introduced Dots at its developer conference on September 29, saying the always-on agents work across more than 4,000 apps through ChatGPT. Meta launched Muse three weeks earlier and has not published a comparable count for its Connectors system. Coverage of the launch has framed the two products as a head-to-head contest on connector breadth.

musedirectory does not build or sell either agent. It counts what is actually reachable. Every connector in the directory is polled every 15 minutes; a connector that stops answering is marked Degraded and then Down on the public listing, and builders are notified. The site also publishes plain-language task pages, starter kits and more than 500 prompts so that people who have never used an AI agent can see what a connector will do for them before they install it.

"Everybody is going to announce a bigger number this week," said Jacob Malherbe, who built musedirectory. "A count is only useful if somebody outside the company is checking it. We check ours every 15 minutes and we show the down ones too. That is the whole point of being on nobody's side."

The directory's figures are live at musedirectory and change throughout the day as connectors come online or fail their checks. Reporters can cite the count on the homepage at the time of writing.

About musedirectory

musedirectory is an independent directory of third-party connectors for Meta Muse. It lists what each connector does, who built it and whether it is working right now, with automated health checks every 15 minutes, a builder submission and claim process, and plain-language guides for people new to AI agents. It is not affiliated with Meta, OpenAI or xAI. The site was built by Jacob Malherbe, founder and CEO of Mass Tort Ad Agency, an Inc. 5000 advertising agency and Meta Business Partner. Listing is free.

Notes to editors

- The connector count is live and will differ from 2,367 by the time a story runs; the homepage tally is the citable figure.

- Health status definitions: Live = responded to the last check; Degraded = intermittent failures; Down = failed consecutive checks.

- Screenshots of the ledger view and the status badges are available on request.

- Disclosure: Mass Tort Ad Agency is a Meta Business Partner for advertising. musedirectory receives no data, funding or listing input from Meta.

Jacob Malherbe

musedirectory

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OpenAI Says 4,000 Apps. Meta Hasn't Said. An Independent Directory Has Been Counting: 2,367 Live-Checked Muse Connectors News Provided By Mass Tort Ad Agency September 30, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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