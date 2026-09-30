New Testing: Azure SQL Database Hyperscale Beats Amazon Aurora Postgresql In Third-Party Assessment

Report: Scale your most critical workloads with Azure SQL Database Hyperscale

Principled Technologies benchmarks show up to 52% higher performance and 51% better performance per dollar at 16 vCores

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choosing a managed database service increasingly comes down to a balance of performance and cost. New hands-on testing from Principled Technologies, commissioned by Microsoft, compared Azure SQL Database Hyperscale to Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL and found that Azure SQL Database Hyperscale delivered stronger performance and better value across the majority of configurations tested.Using the open-source HammerDB benchmarking tool and its TPROC-C workload, Principled Technologies evaluated both services at 16 and 32 vCores across a range of concurrency loads, measuring both raw transaction throughput and performance per dollar spent.Key takeaways. At 16 vCores, Azure SQL Database Hyperscale delivered up to 52 percent higher performance than Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL.. At that same configuration, Azure SQL Database Hyperscale offered up to 51 percent better performance per dollar.. Azure SQL Database Hyperscale outperformed Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL at nearly all concurrency loads tested at 16 vCores, showing that its advantage holds as demand grows.. At 32 vCores, Azure SQL Database Hyperscale matched or exceeded Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL across all loads tested, with up to 12 percent better performance and performance per dollar.“Across two vCore counts and multiple concurrency loads, Azure SQL Database Hyperscale offered similar or stronger database performance than Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, most notably at 16 vCores, where it delivered up to 52 percent more performance and 51 percent better performance per dollar,” the Principled Technologies report states.The testing used a 25,000-warehouse TPROC-C schema and an I/O-intensive workload to fully exercise each service's storage subsystem, an approach designed to reflect how heavily used transactional databases behave in production. PT tested each configuration three times, reporting the median result, producing a consistent, repeatable comparison between the two managed database services.As the report notes,“the service you select should provide easy scaling alongside a balance of performance and value that can help your organization meet business goals without burning through your budgeted cloud costs.”The full report, Scale your most critical workloads with Azure SQL Database Hyperscale, includes detailed performance and performance-per-dollar results at every vCore and concurrency load tested, along with the complete testing methodology. Readers can also review the science behind the report for step-by-step configuration and testing details.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New testing: Azure SQL Database Hyperscale beats Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL in third-party assessment News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. September 30, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.