Plano Author Jennifer Bryson Releases 'Infinite Grace,' A Memoir On Raising A Son With Lifelong Disabilities

Author Jennifer Bryson with her son Chance, whose 34-year story inspired Infinite Grace: Raising a Forever Child.

Infinite Grace combines one family's story with lessons in caregiving, disability advocacy and planning for a future that does not end at age 18.

- Jennifer BrysonPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PLANO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2026 - When Jennifer Bryson 's son Chance was born in 1992, he never took his first breath on his own.Bryson was 19 years old. She did not yet know what cerebral palsy was, what an IEP was, how to navigate Medicaid waivers or what it meant to advocate for a child who would require lifelong care.Thirty-four years later, those experiences have become Infinite Grace: Raising a Forever Child, a new memoir about motherhood, disability, caregiving and learning to advocate for someone who cannot advocate for himself.Chance, who is non-speaking and has cerebral palsy, celebrated his 34th birthday just days after the book's September 2026 release."I wrote this book because the story needed to exist somewhere outside of me," Bryson said. "There are families sitting in hospital rooms and IEP meetings right now trying to figure out things that took me years to learn. I wanted them to know they're not the only ones figuring it out as they go."Part memoir and part practical roadmap, Infinite Grace follows the Bryson family's experiences through hospital stays, education, caregiving, medical decisions and the transition from childhood into an adult system that families often discover is dramatically different.The book also addresses issues families raising children with significant disabilities may eventually encounter, including IEPs, Medicaid waiver programs, guardianship, Special Needs Trusts, government benefits, insurance challenges and long-term planning.One of its central themes is what Bryson calls raising a "forever child": parenting an adult whose need for care does not disappear at 18.But Bryson says she deliberately did not want to write a story defined solely by disability or hardship."Chance's life isn't a tragedy," Bryson said. "There has been grief, absolutely. But there has also been a ridiculous amount of laughter, an incredible village of people who have loved him, and a life I never planned that became completely ours."The memoir also explores the role of the people surrounding families with lifelong caregiving responsibilities, including nurses, teachers, therapists, friends and family members who often become part of an extended support system.Bryson's goal is to broaden the conversation beyond childhood disability to a question many families eventually face: What happens when a child with significant disabilities becomes an adult, but the caregiving never ends?"Most parents are preparing their children to eventually leave home," Bryson said. "Families like ours are preparing for something different. We have to think about who will advocate for them, who will care for them and what happens when we're no longer here. Those conversations need to start much earlier than most families realize."Infinite Grace: Raising a Forever Child was published in September 2026 and is available in hardcover and ebook formats.

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Plano Author Jennifer Bryson Releases 'Infinite Grace,' a Memoir on Raising a Son With Lifelong Disabilities News Provided By Jennifer D Bryson September 30, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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